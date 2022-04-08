New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE expressed deep concern about the growing threats posed by ISIS to the security and stability of Africa. As the United Nations reports indicate, there are 7 different terrorist groups affiliated with this organization in eleven countries on the continent, stressing the urgent need to confront the scourge of terrorism. .

She explained that terrorism, by its transnational nature, requires coordination of international efforts, especially between the Arab region and the African continent, given that they share geographical borders and historical ties.

In a statement made by the country’s delegation to the UN Security Council in a joint open briefing session on ISIS in Africa, the UAE stated that reports show that the Sahel region is home to the world’s fastest growing and most lethal terrorist groups, and that 48 percent of deaths caused by Terror in 2021 was in sub-Saharan countries.

In this regard, the UAE called for continuing to develop and develop strategies and frameworks at the national, regional and international levels to prevent the expansion of ISIS on the continent and eliminate its threats. The success of these strategies lies in ensuring that they are designed to take into account the local and regional contexts.

The UAE said: “The international community must continue to provide the necessary support to countries and build their capabilities to address this scourge, including through the exchange of experiences and best practices.” From this standpoint, the state was keen to participate in the international coalition against ISIS, and to support the joint force of the five Sahel countries.

She stressed the need to prioritize the prevention of extremism in Africa, including cooperation with local actors, such as religious leaders, community leaders, the media and civil society, to promote the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and to counter ISIS extremist rhetoric. The international community supported the efforts made to promote sustainable development and immunize local communities from ISIS.

The state pointed to ISIS’s exploitation of advanced technology, especially drones, which requires special attention, “as we have recently witnessed attempts by terrorist groups to launch attacks through these advanced means, especially in Africa.”