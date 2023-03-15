The hashtag #Emirati_Child_Day, which falls today, March 15, topped the list of the most popular posts on the social networking site “Twitter”, where the hashtag was shared by hundreds of tweeters and dozens of pages and official accounts in the UAE.

The hashtag # Emirati_Children’s Day has achieved more than “11 million” views around the world so far, according to “Trend UAE”.

The tweeters shared the hashtag, expressing through it their love for their children, the children of the Emirates, and wishing them a life full of safety and blessing, and a prosperous and bright future befitting them. Orient”.

Tweeters mentioned some of the rights of the Emirati child to his parents, the most important of which was teaching them the concepts of their religion and Arabic language, and transmitting the customs and traditions of the ancestors and their cultural heritage. and belonging to them.

Another said: “Teach the Emirati child that our religion is Islam and our morals are derived from the Qur’an and Sunnah, and our national identity is linked to the United Arab Emirates. Their message in this life must be that your value as a human being is linked to your respect for your ideas and principles, adhering to honesty, honesty, loyalty and honor.” “.

For their part, tweeters praised the United Arab Emirates, which provides a global model for protecting children’s rights and promoting their care in various fields to prepare a creative generation. The era of my master, the head of state, may God prolong his life and keep him alive.. and we thank God for this wise and rational leadership that gives our children the greatest attention from birth until the child reaches his majority.

Another said: “The UAE provides a global model in protecting the rights of children and promoting their care in various fields to prepare a creative generation.”

Tweeters also emphasized the important role of children and their position in society, especially that they will be the leaders of tomorrow and the makers of the future. One of them said: “Emirati Child Day is not a date we celebrate or a day dedicated to children; rather it is an empowerment of the Emirati child’s position in society and the strengthening of his role in the Emirati renaissance.” They are the future generations, the flag bearers and the support of the homeland.

Another said: “Today’s children are the leaders of the future.

It is noteworthy that the “Emirati Child Day” comes at the initiative of the Mother of the Emirates, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, within the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood 2017-2020, and accordingly, Adopting March 15 of each year to celebrate this day, in conjunction with the adoption of the Wedima Law for Children on March 15, 2016, to emphasize the UAE’s keenness to raise future generations, in a way that qualifies them to be good members of society, and in line with the UAE Vision 2021.