Yesterday, the first session of the Emirati Parliament for Children was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, in a beautiful and great event bearing many meanings and connotations, in conjunction with the country’s celebration of the Emirati Children’s Day, which falls on the fifth The tenth of March of each year, marking the day on which the Child Rights Law was adopted, known as “Wadima Law,” and in accordance with the “Mother of the Nation” initiative and the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood 2017-2020, to raise awareness and introduce children’s rights in the UAE and its importance at the family and community level.

The celebration and celebration of the occasion expressed the care and early attention that childhood enjoys pulsing with a conscious awareness of the importance of building the future and future generations, with a sound structure that will be the solid and solid foundation for the character of the Emirati child, the future leader, and as the nucleus of the generation that receives the banner to continue the blessed path.

The convening of the Child Parliament sessions came within the framework of the UAE’s commitment to raising the child and preparing him to follow the sustainable development process that the country is witnessing, as an extension of the political empowerment program launched by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” in 2005.

The establishment of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, as well as the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and other bodies and councils concerned with child issues, has been one of the most clear forms of the UAE’s commitment since its inception to take care of the child, raise him well and prepare him for the future, as it is one of the most important and most valuable building tools according to the Emirati values ​​system and the national identity, which It maximizes the spirit of union, loyalty, and belonging to the homeland and its leadership.

It was remarkable that the celebration of Emirati Children’s Day this year bore the title “The Right to Play”, which is consistent with the Wadima Law and the guidelines of the Convention on the Rights of the Child issued by the United Nations. The leadership’s vision of this important aspect represents the aspects of shaping and shaping the child’s personality, especially in light of these exceptional circumstances imposed by the Corona pandemic, and the great openness to virtual space and the risks it brought to young people. The UAE was at the forefront of the countries in the world that paid this aspect special attention to immunizing the child from any exploitation or influence on his personality and behaviors, to ensure his proper construction and preparation. The Child Parliament is nothing but a model for the building that we are talking about, on the way to preparing the men and leaders of tomorrow through good investment in people to continue the march of goodness in the country of Zayed the Good.