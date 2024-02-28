Sharjah (WAM)

The pavilion of the Etisalat Children’s Book Award, which is organized by the Emirates Council on Books for Young People participating in the twenty-eighth edition of the Muscat International Book Fair, which will be unveiled on the second of next March, sponsored by Etisalat from “E&”, witnessed a large turnout from visitors to the exhibition and its participants, especially publishers who Those who wish to learn more about it participated in previous rounds of the award in order to compete to win it this year and in the coming years. The Council began its presence in the Omani capital by organizing the “Etisalat” Award for Children’s Books, a session for a group of Omani publishers, authors, and illustrators to inform them in detail about the award and its categories. And its conditions, how to participate in it, and the criteria that the jury takes into consideration, which paves the way for them to interact more with the award, and allows them a greater presence in the upcoming sessions, especially since the publishing sector for children and young people is one of the prominent cultural sectors in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, and the publications were Omani publishers are among the businesses regularly nominated to win the award every year due to the quality of their content and creativity in graphics, direction and printing.

During its participation in the exhibition, the Council organized two dialogue sessions, the first of which addressed the topic “The Art of Therapeutic Reading and its Effects on Children and Young People,” during which Iman Bushalibi, Director of the Sharjah Public Libraries Department and member of the Advisory Board of the UAE Council on Books for Young People, and Dr. Wafa Al Shamsi, the Omani writer and academic specializing in children’s literature, spoke. Member of the Scientific Committee of the ALECSO Chair in Childhood Service.

Participants in the session discussed the importance of providing psychological support and assistance in recovering from emotional and psychological challenges, and the role that books play in promoting mental and emotional health in children and adolescents.

Under the title “Exploring the Silent World: Silent Books and their Effects on the World of Reading,” the UAE Board on Books for Young People held the second session during the exhibition with the participation of Ibtihaj Al Harithi, an Omani children’s book author and illustrator, and Thimar Halawani, a Lebanese children’s illustrator and writer. The session dealt with silent books as an educational and entertainment resource. For readers of all ages, in addition to the role it plays in enhancing reading skills and developing imagination and thinking, especially as it is suitable for different nationalities because it does not contain words and focuses on drawings only.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAE Books for Young People’s Council, said: “Our participation in the Muscat International Book Fair comes within the framework of our keenness to introduce the Etisalat Children’s Book Award and increase interaction with it by publishers, authors and illustrators, and communicate with them to cooperate in organizing various reading events, in addition to conveying the experience of the UAE Book Council. Young people to our brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Arab world to encourage them to open national branches affiliated with the International Council on Books for Young People, so that we can work together to achieve greater rapprochement between children and books and spread reading in all Arab societies.

She confirmed that the session organized by the Etisalat Children’s Book Award on the sidelines of its participation in the exhibition, contributed to attracting the interest of a new group of Omani creators who had never participated in the award before, to ensure their permanent presence in the future editions of the award, as they were informed of many of the details that they were interested in. They really need it to facilitate their participation in the competition to win, adding that the session also witnessed the participation of a number of previous winners as an expression of the award’s appreciation to them and to learn about their upcoming projects, which the award is proud to have motivated them to specialize more in the field of publishing high-quality children’s books.

Strengthening the partnership. On the sidelines of their participation in the Muscat International Book Fair, the delegation of the UAE Board on Books for Young People visited the public children’s library, which was opened with the support of civil society organizations. The delegation met the library’s work team and listened to an explanation from it about its contents, which includes more than ten thousand books and titles, and includes a section for audio stories. And another for technical services for people with special needs, in addition to spaces designated for early education and halls for cultural and entertainment events that the library works to provide for children up to young age.

The Emirati delegation affirmed its desire to strengthen partnership and cooperation with various agencies working with children, including this library, which plays a major role in enriching the culture of children and adolescents, and provides them with many books, references, and sources of knowledge and learning, in addition to reading events, recreational activities, and movement games that contribute to Developing their capabilities and supporting their skills, indicating that he will discuss the possibilities of cooperation with the library to organize joint programs.