Sultan Al Neyadi said in response to a question during a press conference, Wednesday, at the Johnson Space Center in the American city of Houston: “In my case, I can be classified as a traveler, and the traveler has the right to interrupt his fast.”

He added, “Fasting is not obligatory if a person feels, for example, that his health is not well.”

He continued, “From here we are allowed to eat a sufficient amount of food, in order to avoid anything that might undermine the mission or threaten the crew members,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Al-Neyadi, 41, will become the first Arab to spend 6 months in space, after his scheduled launch on February 26 to the International Space Station, via the “Falcon 9” rocket manufactured by the “SpaceX” company.

Al Neyadi will also be the second Emirati to participate in a space flight, after Hazza Al Mansouri, who spent 8 days on the International Space Station in September 2019.

Al Neyadi will carry out this task alongside the Americans Stephen Boone and Warren Hoberg, and the Russian Andrey Vidyaev.

NASA officials announced that they are planning a 5-day transition period for delivery and delivery between the new crew and the four members of the old crew.

The International Space Station was established in 1998 during a stage of cooperation between the United States and Russia, after the two countries competed to conquer space during the Cold War.