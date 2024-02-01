Abu Dhabi (Al Etihad)

The Asian Football Confederation Referees Committee appointed international arena referee Adel Al Naqbi (fourth referee), international assistant referee Hassan Al Mahri (fifth referee), and international referees Mohammed Abdullah Hassan and Omar Al Ali (video referees) as part of the team of referees for the Australia-South Korea match. Which will be held tomorrow, Friday, at Al Janoub Stadium in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Asian Cup in Doha.

This is the seventh participation of our national crew, which managed the matches between Malaysia and Jordan, Syria and Australia, and Jordan and Bahrain in the group stage, and the match between Australia and Indonesia in the round of sixteen.

Some of its members (video referees) also participated in the refereeing crews that officiated the matches of Uzbekistan and Thailand, Saudi Arabia and South Korea, and Bahrain and Japan, within the same role.