Mohamed Njeim (Rabat)
The Kingdom of Morocco records its attendance at the fourth edition of the International Cinemana Festival in the Sultanate of Oman, which will be held from 3 to 8 February, with the participation of: UAE, Sudan, Iraq, Palestine, Bahrain, Iran, Serbia, Portugal, India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Tunisia, Syria, and Algeria.
Morocco’s participation is represented in the films “Naima” by Sami Saif Sir Al-Khatim, “Inverse” by Abdel-Rahim Bouklas, “Mother of the Clown” by Manal Al-Ghawa, and “Definitions, Takhareef” by Aziz Bouja, while the United Arab Emirates is participating in a film. “218 Behind the Wall of Silence,” by Emirati director Nahla Al-Fahd, is part of the “Feature Film Competition,” along with another Emirati film, “Curtain,” directed by Majid Al Jasmi and Khalifa Al Bahri.
As for the other films competing to win the festival’s prizes, within the “Feature Film Competition”, they are: “Wish Al-Qafs” by director Dina Abdel Salam, from Egypt, “Al-Kamin” by director Ashraf Al-Abadi, from Jordan, and “Al-Hakim” by director Basil Al-Khatib, from Syria. And “Oscar” by director Mohamed Ben Abdullah from Algeria, “A Cross in the desert” by Hadzi-Aleksandar Djurovic from Serbia, Jordan and Romania, “The Last Courier” by Saad Al-Assami from Iraq, and “A Woman’s Life” by director Sameer Aref.
As for the “Short Film Competition”, the films “Rainy Spring” directed by Ahmed Khalil Ali, “Phase” directed by Angy Hossam, “Sarah” directed by Abdullah Adel, “What We Cannot See” directed by Adham Yahya and “Maktoub” will participate. Directed by Mohamed Rabie, “Two Rooms and a Hall” by Mina Maher Milad, “The Last Message” by Walid Sari, “To Live in Another Place” by Safaa El-Sayed, “The Road to Ramallah” by Mohamed Issa, and “My Crutch” by director Ahmed Tariq Hamad, and “Crowned with Laurel Leaves” by Hayat Amjad, and “Six Days Are Not Enough” by directors Mahmoud Abu Shamsiyya and Thaer Metwally, and “Article 57” by Ali Hassan Abbas, and “Sherine” by Zaid Shukr, and “The Last Promises.” Directed by Ali Abdel Sattar, “Sokkara” directed by Mohamed Abdel Amir, “Peace” directed by Faten Karim, “Traffic light” directed by Mohamed Khudair, “Al Darooj” directed by Hamid Al Ameri, and “Petacorine” directed by Mohamed Ali Al Darushi. Personalities from the stars of art and cinema will be honored.
#Emirati #Moroccan #participation #Cinemana #Sultanate #Oman
Leave a Reply