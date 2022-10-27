Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, stressed that the relationship between the UAE and Egypt is a well-established strategic relationship, pointing to the two countries’ absolute commitment to this relationship, which is witnessing at this stage a strong impetus, under the direct patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. , head of state, and his brother, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

This came during his participation in a keynote speech, under the title “How the Emirati-Egyptian political relations contribute to building an Arab strategic depth”, as part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Emirati-Egyptian relations, under the slogan “Egypt and the Emirates are one heart” in Cairo.

He added that what distinguishes the relations between the two countries is their continuity and positivity, although the region has always gone through political tensions and many interactions, but the relationship of the UAE and Egypt has remained extended, and is becoming more stable and stronger, stressing that the two countries believe in this relationship, and they can rely on each other, regardless of geopolitical developments. and policy fluctuations.

He pointed out that over the past 50 years, the two countries have maintained and consolidated their common vision, and their cooperation in various political, economic and development fields, as well as the brotherly relations and mutual trust that bind the two brotherly peoples.

For her part, Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi said that cultural cooperation between the UAE and Egypt is a fundamental pillar in shaping Arab awareness, and it is one of the most powerful and influential areas in developing relations between the two countries, as it directly reflects common values, historical ties, and bonds of brotherhood. The deep friendship between the two countries.

Al-Kaabi added during a session organized yesterday entitled “Lights on Emirati-Egyptian Cultural Cooperation”, as part of the activities of the second day, of the agenda to celebrate 50 years of Emirati-Egyptian relations: Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, commanded us to stand by Egypt. Today, thanks to the vision and directives of our leadership, and its keenness on the unity of the Arab ranks, the relations between the UAE and Egypt constitute an Arab model for brotherly and human relations between the various countries and peoples of the world.”

For her part, the Egyptian Minister of Culture, Dr. Nevin Al-Kilani, said that the cooperation between the two countries in culture and education has the most impact in shaping the human entity, and Egypt has provided all its available experiences in these two aspects to the prestigious institutions in the UAE.

As for the Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, Dr. Ahmed Zayed, he explained that “the relations between the two countries witness many aspects of joint cooperation in the various cultural fields, and the choice of the slogan (50 years .. Egypt and the Emirates are one heart), reflects the depth of these close relations between the two countries, and the proximity of peoples. In terms of social and cultural aspects in particular.”

While the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai, Bilal Al-Badour, confirmed that he is proud of being in Egypt today, after he was present there as a student at Al-Azhar University, and then worked as a cultural attaché at the UAE Embassy in Cairo. He added, “It suffices me to point out that among my countrymen, many intellectuals, plastic artists, musicians, businessmen, economists, politics and other different fields are graduates of Egyptian universities.”

3 characters

The celebration sessions witnessed a video presentation showing three Emirati personalities who were educated in Egypt, and whose legacy forms part of the history of the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Ahmed bin Muhammad Al Suwaidi, the first ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the UAE, and a man challenging tasks as it was called; Along with Dr. Abdullah Omran Taryam, a prominent Emirati politician and journalist.

first flag

During the session “The Beginning of Knowledge, the Beginning of the Path”, which was organized within the cultural forum of the celebration, Minister of State Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi said: “I was studying the subject of social change, which is one of the subjects close to my mind, and I read a book by Dr. Atef Ghaith, and I searched for this The thinker, and I found him at Alexandria University, and I was very pleased to meet him.”

Al Shamsi said: “I asked Dr. Ghaith to supervise my master’s thesis, but he apologized for being busy, but he told me a sentence that I will not forget: (You have appreciated my knowledge, and I will not disappoint you), and thank God, I succeeded and obtained a master’s degree on his hands, but After his death, I found that I would not be able to continue at this university, and I went to Ain Shams University, and God helped me to obtain the care of Dr. Mahmoud Odeh, and I obtained a doctorate.”

She added, “I learned from Egyptian thinkers the importance of social work, how we think and research, how we see others, and we write because we write ourselves.” Al Shamsi continued, “The Egyptian people are friendly and cooperative in various aspects of life. I lived in Alexandria, specifically in the Montazah area, and I felt at that time the nature of people in Egyptian society, through the cooperation of neighbors with me, especially that they always had initiatives to help others.”

Khalifa bin Shaheen Al-Marar, Minister of State, spoke about the study stations he lived in Cairo, explaining: “I graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Political Science in the early seventies, a period that was full of political and social movement in the two countries, and the UAE was witnessing the establishment and declaration of the Union, accompanied by a student movement. active”.

He pointed out that that period was full of student activity and political work, which formed his political awareness and contributed to his gaining his experiences in practical life, and with this movement, he reached a certain stage in changing his academic future, as he left his studies at the Faculty of Medicine at Ain Shams University, and went to study economics and political science at the University of Cairo.

While the Chairman of the Advisory Council in Sharjah, Ali Mehd Al-Suwaidi, indicated that “His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi always emphasizes the extent of the relationship and the strong bond between him and Egypt on many occasions, and the extent to which he benefited from his study period in Egypt.”

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the writer Mohammed Al-Murr, presented, during a special session, an account of the history of cultural cooperation between the UAE and Egypt; He stressed that “the cultural field is one of the areas in which we see this fraternal cooperation between the UAE and Egypt the most.”

rich program

Within the rich program of the “Egypt and the UAE, One Heart” celebration, the sessions of the second day witnessed the participation of Ibrahim Boumelha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and recited a poem entitled “Egypt and Beautiful Memories”.

On media cooperation between the two countries, the Egyptian media, Mona El-Shazly, spoke about “Sheikh Zayed in the Egyptian media,” explaining that the Egyptian press archive has kept many photos of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, since the seventies.

While the head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt, Karam Gabr, called during the “Arab Media Cooperation… the UAE and Egypt as a Model” session, to cooperate in order to create content that conforms to the values ​​of Arab societies, and to confront imported values, the head of the media office of the UAE government, Saeed Al Eter, stressed , that “Egypt lives in the heart of every Arab, and is part of his formation,” noting that the celebration monitors important stages of cooperation between the two countries, dominated by stories and beautiful memories. He added, “The media cooperation between the two countries should focus on creating stories that enhance popular cohesion between the two countries.”

The program also included a number of sessions, including “Egypt from Ordeal to Victory.. Victory of Egypt.. Victory for all Arabs,” “The Emirates in Egyptian Memory,” “Between the Emirati and Egyptian Media.. the Most Beautiful of the Two Experiences,” and “History of Relationships.” Sports between the Emirates and Egypt.