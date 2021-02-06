The most famous urban landmarks in the UAE and the Arab world are covered in red, in preparation for entering the “Hope Probe”, the first Arab probe to explore planets, the capture orbit around the red planet, the day after tomorrow, to celebrate its success in reaching this stage of its journey between Earth and Mars, after passing about Seven months on its launch into outer space, and the culmination of the historic journey of the first Arab mission to deep space, to reach the red planet.

The most prominent landmarks and buildings of Dubai are red, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the Etihad Museum, the Museum of the Future, the Dubai Museum, the Dubai International Financial Center, the World Trade Center, Expo 2020, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the Dubai Police Academy. And the Global Village, the Dubai Frame, the Dubai Police General Headquarters building, the General Department of Forensic Evidence, the Dubai Police Officers Club, the Roads and Transport Authority, the landmarks of the Dubai Water Canal, and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

In red, Four Seasons, Shangri-La Dubai, Taj Dubai, Sheraton Grand, Millennium Place Marina, W Dubai The Palm, Media One, Rio, The Square, Dubai Festival City hotels, Bandar Rotana Dubai Creek, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Millennium Place Barsha Heights are also decorated in red. Hayat Place Dubai Jumeirah, Marco Polo Dubai, Ramada Wyndham Suites Jumeirah Beach Residence, Grand Excelsior Bur Dubai, Hayat Place Dubai Al Rigga, Radisson Reed Dubai Silicon Oasis, Nakheel Mall, Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel, The Green Planet, Canopy lights in Bluewaters, Boulevard street lights In City Walk, Time Oak Hotel and Suites.

In Abu Dhabi, the most prominent landmarks are in the color of the red planet, including the National Palace, the Emirates Palace, Khalifa University, the famous landmark of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) building in the Corniche area, the company’s fueling stations, the Abu Dhabi International Financial Center, Yas Island, and the Marina Mall. , Abu Dhabi Municipality, Al Ain Municipality, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, and Hazaa Bin Zayed Stadium.

In Sharjah, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the Flag Island building, the Flag Island Pole, the House of Wisdom, Maryam Island, and ADNOC Muwailih participate in supporting the Hope Probe.

The walls of historical buildings and facades of urban landmarks in Fujairah reflect the red color in Fujairah Fort, Fujairah Tower, Al Bidya Mosque, Fujairah Mall, and the streets from Al Qasr Roundabout to the Municipality Roundabout and ADNOC Station.

In Ajman, the facade of the Tourism Authority, the heritage district, the municipality building, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashid Bridge intersection, Sheikh Maktoum Bridge intersection, Rawda Bridge intersection, and ADNOC Al Zawraa are adorned in red.

In Ras Al Khaimah, landmarks are covered in red, the historic Dhayah Fort, the headquarters of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones Authority, the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, the Ras Al Khaimah National Museum, the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters, “ADNOC”, the Red Island, and the Qawasim Corniche. The viewing platform in Jebel Jais, the DoubleTree Hilton hotels in Al Marjan Island, the Rixos Center, the Rixos Bab Al Bahr, the Waldof Astoria, and the Al Manar Mall walkway.

Significant urban landmarks in several Arab capitals are witnessing their façades being lit in red, foremost of which is «The Zone» in the Takhasusi area in Riyadh, the Bahrain World Trade Center in Manama, the Kuwait Towers in Kuwait, the Cairo Tower in Cairo, the Roman Theater in Amman, the Iraqi Museum and the Tower « Baghdad Mall »in Baghdad, in support of the first Arab scientific and historical space mission aimed at exploring Mars, and restoring the momentum of Arab contributions to innovation, technology, science and the march of human civilization.

Residents of the UAE and the Arab world are awaiting the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to its orbit, coinciding with the UAE’s celebration of its golden jubilee and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the federation.

Millions of people throughout the Arab world, especially the youth, are looking forward to the moment of the “probe of hope” reaching its orbit with anticipation and interest, after eagerly following the first Arab space mission between Earth and Mars, hoping that it will cross this critical stage of its journey to enter its orbit and start its scientific mission.

• Riyadh, Manama, Kuwait, Cairo, Baghdad and Amman, celebrating the first Arab satellite mission.

• The hopes of millions of Arabs are heading to the decisive stage of the first Arab satellite mission.





