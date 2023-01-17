The agreement was signed by Mamadou Sangafoa, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy of the Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, and Hussein Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IMEA Power Company, in the presence of Timoko Milliet Kone, Vice President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire and a number of ministers.

For his part, Hussein Jassim Al Nowais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IMEA Power Company, expected that this station would contribute to increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix in Ivory Coast, which would contribute to supporting the implementation of the ambitious development plans sought by the Ivory Coast government in the coming years.

He explained that the project is located in the city of Bondoukou in the northeastern region of Guntogo, 420 km northeast of Abidjan, the economic center of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, where the station is expected to provide clean energy for about 350,000 people when it is operational, explaining that the company signed a 25-year power purchase agreement. years with the Côte d’Ivoire Electricity Company responsible for operating the electricity sector in Côte d’Ivoire.

Al Nowais added that the plant will contribute to reducing about 52.6 thousand tons annually of carbon dioxide emissions, which supports government efforts to preserve the environment.

And the Emirati company Aimea Power had announced last November that it had increased the production capacity of the Mohammed bin Zayed solar energy complex in Togo from 50 megawatts to 70 megawatts, in addition to providing it with a storage battery system with a capacity of 4 megawatts per hour, making it the largest photovoltaic solar power plant in the West. Africa. The company also implements projects to produce renewable energy in a number of African countries, including Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa and Burkina Faso, which makes it one of the most active renewable energy companies in the African continent and one of its most reliable development partners.

It is noteworthy that the Emirati company IMEA Power is working to expand its investments in the fields of wind energy, solar energy, energy storage and green hydrogen, which reflects its long-term commitment to the global energy transition. The company has projects under implementation with a total capacity of about 6 gigawatts across 20 countries.