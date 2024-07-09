Yesterday, the fourth Emirati aid ship sailed, carrying 5,340 tons of humanitarian supplies, heading to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Strip. The ship, which set sail from the port of Fujairah, is carrying 4,750 tons of food supplies and 590 tons of shelter materials. The ship’s cargo was secured by the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, using 313 trucks that unloaded their cargo onto the ship.

Within the framework of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, the UAE has established several initiatives, including the establishment of two field hospitals, the first inside the Gaza Strip, and the second a floating hospital off the coast of the city of Arish, in addition to the establishment of five automatic bakeries. Flour was also provided to eight existing bakeries in Gaza, in addition to the establishment of six desalination plants that produce 1.2 million gallons per day, which are pumped into the Gaza Strip, benefiting more than 600,000 people.