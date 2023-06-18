Huda Al Tunaiji (Abu Dhabi)

Participants in the “Be Part of the Event” symposium organized by the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, in cooperation with the General Women’s Union, aimed at enhancing awareness of the nature of parliamentary life in the UAE, and highlighting the prestigious status achieved by Emirati women, confirmed that Emirati women A global example to follow in going through the parliamentary experience with all merit and distinction.

Participants within the axes of the symposium for “Al-Ittihad”, which came in the presence of a large number of community women, employees and various segments of women, stated that the seminars and introductory workshops in the field of political participation and the elections of the Federal National Council, their importance lies in raising awareness more about the importance of Emirati women being part of the important event. Which supports the comprehensive development process and the advancement of all sectors and fields of society.

Citizen Noura Al-Hashemi said: “The political awareness and the importance of the participation of Emirati women in the tasks of parliamentary work has become an urgent necessity through which the daughter of the Emirates is keen to prove her ability by obtaining a seat in the Federal National Council, to be the voice of the homeland and the voice of the women and girls of the Emirates, speaking through The platform discusses their various issues and their different public needs, presents and discusses officials, and adopts aspects that contribute to achieving and advancing the comprehensive development of the state, and activating its role in society alongside men in various fields of national action.

She stated that the various parties are keen to increase the society’s awareness and culture of the various political actions that would clarify and activate the role of the Federal National Council, which represents the legislative authority, and the dedication of the principles of the rule of law and transparency in the federal process of the state, and investigation and excellence, and this was indicated by the introductory symposium, which presented several aspects in The field of women’s political participation, empowerment and leadership.

Dhabia Al Mazrouei indicated that the leaders of the UAE believe in the importance of the participation of members of society in the various decisions that are in the interest of the citizen and the nation, and to participate in the tasks and work of the Federal National Council, which raises the most important issues concerned with the citizen and the advancement of society, and the UAE has been able to empower women in various functional fields of work. , including in the field of political work, and its involvement in the task of decision-making in light of the great support it enjoys from the wise leadership that believed in its role and ability to excel since the founding of the federation, and continued support to obtain membership and seats that increased with the passage of time due to its parliamentary distinction in raising various issues, Including those concerned with women and society affairs.

She pointed out that the recently held introductory symposium, which talked about the importance of women’s participation in the upcoming electoral process, put forward various axes that contributed to increasing the awareness of the participants, including the women’s guide to political participation, the Federal National Council Empowerment Program, what is meant by political participation, and others.

Enable

Kholoud Muhammad said: “The empowerment of Emirati women in all functional fields is an issue that the UAE has surpassed thanks to its unlimited support for women in various fields of employment, just as women today are concerned with excellence and reaping the fruits of this empowerment in their occupation of advanced positions in the work entrusted to them. This is something that she has always sought to achieve and achieve in light of the support and desire to harvest and reach exceptional business.

She stated that Emirati women, through their participation in the Federal National Council, have begun to receive the comments of community members, discuss those concerned, raise questions, participate in various committees, and witness various parliamentary activities inside and outside the country, and represent the state in the best way, and others with the aim of creating an atmosphere of democracy, respect for the law and guaranteeing The rights of individuals in society.

For her part, Shamma Al Dhaheri praised the unlimited support of the “Mother of the Emirates”, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, for Emirati women, in order to involve them in the process of drawing future policy and representing women’s voice. And youth for a sustainable vision, and giving back to the homeland in various fields.

She explained that the recent lecture, which dealt with various aspects related to political participation, including term of membership, rules for candidacy for elections, electoral campaign controls, election rules, etc., comes to raise women’s political awareness and highlight their active role, which reflects unlimited confidence in their ability to excel in various functional areas of work. , and enhance its political participation, and its role in contributing to the process of advancing the process of national action.

The UAE has made great strides in the process of empowering and leading women in the field of parliamentary work, and enhancing their political participation in the decision-making task, by strengthening their position and presence in the corridors of the Federal National Council.