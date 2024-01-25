Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Poetry Club of the Emirates Writers and Writers Union, at its headquarters in Sharjah, organized a session entitled “Poetry and Translation: Examples of Emirati Poetry,” in which the poet and translator Dr. Shihab Ghanem and the researcher and translator Dr. Ghanem Al-Samarrai, and the media session was moderated by Aisha Al-Hamoudi.

The two participants reviewed their experiences in translating poetry, the challenges facing poetic translation, and the difference in vocabulary and meanings when it is translated into two different languages, especially since each language has its own structure, linguistic templates, and rhetorical dimensions, in addition to its musical structure, as Dr. mentioned. Al-Samarrai said that translating poetry in this case is difficult, but it is not impossible, because it was translated and is still being translated in light of the poetry translators’ passion for challenge and the aesthetics of the text.

Al-Samarrai pointed out that poetic translation is a creative work and re-creation of the text, as it does not necessarily live up to the original text, but it depends on the translator’s abilities and tools and on the poetic text as well, because some texts give themselves to the translator easily, and some are difficult, and here the translator’s craftsmanship process enters, especially if He was a poet.

Dr. spoke. Shihab Ghanem spoke about one of the reasons that made him enter the world of poetic translation, which was his desire to share with the world poetic texts that he had admired since his childhood and whose meanings he had delved into, such as the poems of Elia Abi Madi, Ahmed Shawqi, and many others.

Dr. ate. Shehab addressed the issue of honesty in poetic translation and the need for the translator to be accurate and honest and not attribute ideas or words to the writer of the original text, so that the translation of the text does not take on another dimension that is not related to what the writer meant in his poetry.

During the session, the two writers also discussed the issue of automatic translation of literary texts and not relying heavily on it, because it misleads the receiving audience and fails to translate the true meanings contained in the original texts.

Participants in the story session

As part of the Writers Union’s ongoing series of cultural programs and activities, the Story Club also organized an open session entitled “Story Readings” for club members at the main headquarters in Sharjah, moderated by writer Mohsen Suleiman, director of the club.

The session was attended by novelist Fathia Al-Nimr, Amna Musabah Al-Qaidi, and other writers, including Abdullah Saqr, Dr. Manya Suwaid, Aisha Abdullah and Sarah Farouk, and among the new members was Sultan Al-Amiri and other guests.

Fathia Al-Nimr began by reading a text from her collection of short stories, “The Magician’s Crows,” which was published by the Writers’ Union, from which she chose a story entitled “Not Yet.” The audience then discussed the details of the story, the narration method followed by the writer, and the aesthetic images it included.

Al-Qaidi shared a classic story entitled “Instagram Buzz,” in which she talked about a girl who graduated with honors from university and could not find a job. Then, a good man knocked on the door of their house and married her. She wanted to occupy herself with useful things in her search for work, until the world became abuzz with social media, so she decided to To invest and find an opportunity to work through it, and she achieved this with remarkable and remarkable success until she became an entrepreneur, but she quickly stopped working after her husband alerted her about the change that occurred in their lives.

The audience discussed the narrative style in it, in terms of clarity, simplicity, and the deep social message that the writer wanted to convey and its touch with the reality in which we live. She stated that a person has a moral commitment and values ​​​​to which he returns, no matter how great his desire for self-realization and achieving what he wants.

The emerging storyteller Sultan Al Amiri read a story entitled “The Difficult Choice” from his collection of short stories, “Its End is Hell,” and then listened to the audience’s comments and their encouragement and praise for him for breaking the barrier of fear and coming to participate in his literary works.