Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Emirates Holding Team, ADQ, announced the participation of the country’s first professional women’s team in the Women’s Tour de France 2023, and the launch of its “Movement and Health” campaign aimed at making a positive change in cycling and women’s health globally. And providing opportunities, so that it reflects unity and support for women’s cycling, and shows the commitment of the Emirates ADQ team to lead positive change in it.

The design of the T-shirt embodies the principles of diversity, justice and equal opportunities for women in this sport, as it comes shaded in the colors of the Emirates Holding ADQ team, displaying expressive drawings representing women, embodying their vibrant diversity, and also sheds light on the positive impact that can be made on women around the world by those involved in sports, and global institutions that have an influence in the sports sector.

The Emirates Holding (ADQ) team includes seven competitors who will participate in the 2023 Tour de France, which consists of eight stages, starting in Clermont-Ferrand and ending with an individual stage in Pau. The race will take place entirely in the south of France, and the Pyrenees stage will be decisive, with the finish line atop the famous Col de Tourmalet. The seven riders are: Silvia Persico, Erica Magnaldi, Chiara Conson, Olivia Barrell, Eleonora Gasparini, Alina Amieliousek and Lizzie Holden.

Camila Garcia, Head of Strategy at Emirates ADQ Team Holding, said: “This campaign and the values ​​it represents align with what we at Emirates ADQ Team believe in the importance of empowering women, and what we are committed to adding value to sponsors, investors, fans, athletes and all teams in women’s sports.”

Garcia continued: “The Emirates Holding ADQ team works to properly develop women’s cycling, defends the values ​​of justice and equality of opportunity, and seeks to increase the popularity of women’s professional cycling in all fields. It is committed to helping its players at all levels, including technical and financial development, etc. We thank our sponsors, partners, stakeholders and stakeholders for their support, and we congratulate them on this wonderful contribution and an important shift in our journey since the team was founded.”

The Women’s Tour de France is an ideal opportunity to raise awareness of the “Move and Health” campaign and a platform to promote it. By wearing this distinctive jersey, Team Emirates aims to inspire and engage fans around the world in supporting women’s cycling.

The campaign seeks to change perceptions, shifting from looking at women’s sports as a secondary matter, to recognizing that it is a necessity. The campaign also works to contribute to creating a future in which cycling for women thrives, by supporting the available opportunities. The Emirates ADQ team also calls on the public and leaders in the field to come together, to make a tangible change for women in this sport.