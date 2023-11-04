Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Our women’s national team won the Asian Rugby Sevens Cup title after defeating the Indian national team 26-5, in the final match held in the Qatari capital, Doha, to qualify the women’s team for the Asian Rugby Sevens series.

Our team had qualified for the semi-finals, topping the first group, and succeeded in defeating the Guam team, with a score of 36-7, in the semi-finals.

Fawzia Faridoun, member of the Federation’s Board of Directors and head of the delegation, said: “This achievement represents a turning point in the history of women’s rugby, and is evidence of the hard work and good preparation of the team’s players in order to achieve the goal, reach the final, win the championship, and qualify for the sevens series.”

Shouq Ahly, the national team player, expressed her pride in the team’s exceptional performance and winning the championship, and said: “This victory is the result of good preparation and a wonderful team spirit. We presented an outstanding level in all the championship matches, which confirms our determination to reach the final and return with the cup, and everyone is excited to participate in the Asian Rugby Sevens Series Championship.” ».