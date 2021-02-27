Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE supported the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its confidence and support for the provisions of the Saudi judiciary, which confirms the Kingdom’s commitment to implementing the law in a transparent and impartial manner, and holding all those involved in this case accountable.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE fully stands with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its efforts aimed at the stability and security of the region, and its main role in the axis of Arab moderation and the security of the region, stressing the rejection of any attempts to exploit this issue or interfere in the Kingdom’s internal affairs.

And the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement confirming “following up on what has been circulated regarding the report submitted to Congress on the crime of killing Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi.”

She indicated that the Kingdom’s government categorically rejects the offensive and incorrect conclusions contained in the report about the Kingdom’s leadership, and cannot be accepted in any way, and that the report included a set of information and other incorrect conclusions.

The Ministry confirmed what was previously issued in this regard by the competent authorities in the Kingdom that this is a heinous crime, which constituted a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values, committed by a group that violated all regulations and violated the powers of the agencies in which they were working, and all necessary judicial measures were taken to investigate them. And bring them to justice, as final court rulings were issued, which the Khashoggi family welcomed.

And she continued: “It is truly regrettable that such a report was issued, and the wrong and unjustified conclusions it contained, at a time when the Kingdom condemned this heinous crime, and its leadership took the necessary steps to ensure that such an unfortunate incident did not recur in the future, and the Kingdom rejects any matter that might lead to it. Infringement of its leadership, sovereignty and independence of its judiciary ».

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the partnership between the Kingdom and the United States is a strong and solid partnership, based over the past eight decades on solid foundations based on mutual respect, and the institutions in the two countries are working to strengthen them in various fields, and to intensify coordination and cooperation between them to achieve security and stability in the region and the world, and we hope that it will continue. These are the solid foundations that formed a strong framework for the two countries’ strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, a number of Arab countries expressed their support for Saudi Arabia’s stance towards the US report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, amid stressing the importance of the Kingdom’s primary role and its efforts in enhancing regional security and stability, and promoting global economic growth.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s support for the Saudi position, saying: “Bahrain affirms the importance of the essential role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and the regional, Arab and international policy of moderation it undertakes, and what it does From efforts to enhance regional security and stability, and to promote global economic growth.

Bahrain stressed its rejection of everything that would prejudice the sovereignty of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed Kuwait’s support for what was stated in the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s statement regarding the report submitted to the US Congress, pointing to the pivotal and important role the Kingdom plays, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Crown Prince. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, regionally and internationally, in supporting the policy of moderation and moderation, rejecting violence and extremism, and its constant endeavor to support security and stability in the region and the world at large. Kuwait also affirmed its categorical rejection of everything that would prejudice the sovereignty of the Kingdom.

For its part, the Republic of Yemen expressed its absolute solidarity with the Kingdom’s leadership and people, and its full support for what was stated in the Foreign Ministry’s statement on the crime of killing citizen Jamal Khashoggi.

In a statement, the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs affirmed the Kingdom’s pioneering role under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince, and their keen interest in the security and stability of the region and world peace, expressing its categorical rejection of everything that would prejudice the sovereignty of the Kingdom, its symbols, and the independence of its judiciary.

The Republic of Djibouti also expressed its support for the statement of the Saudi Foreign Ministry, stressing its categorical rejection of everything that would harm the sovereignty of the Kingdom or represent interference in its internal affairs.

At the same time, she stressed the centrality of the role the Kingdom plays in establishing security and stability at the regional and international levels, combating terrorism, rejecting violence and extremism, and consolidating the values ​​of tolerance, moderation and moderation.

Historical role

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, expressed his appreciation for the great and pivotal role the Kingdom plays in enhancing regional and international peace and security, and its great role in combating terrorism, and supporting the efforts of the international community in combating it and drying up its sources.

The Secretary-General indicated that the report submitted to the US Congress regarding the murder of Jamal Khashoggi is nothing more than an opinion devoid of any conclusive evidence, stressing that what the Kingdom is doing under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Highness the Crown Prince, in support of regional peace and security The international role and the fight against terrorism is a historical, constant and valued role, expressing at the same time its support for everything that the Kingdom takes in order to preserve its rights, consolidate its gains and support its role in promoting the culture of moderation and moderation.

Keeping security

The Arab Parliament affirmed its support for the statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the report submitted to the US Congress regarding the murder of citizen Jamal Khashoggi, expressing its categorical rejection of prejudice to the sovereignty of the Kingdom, and everything that would prejudice its leadership and independence of its judiciary.

The Arab Parliament stressed the pivotal role that the Kingdom plays under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Highness the Crown Prince, in consolidating security and stability in the Arab region and at the regional level, as well as its policy in support of preserving international peace and security, and its main role in combating terrorism, violence and thought. And extremists, and entrenching and spreading the values ​​of moderation and tolerance at all levels.

Promote moderation

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Uthaimin, announced his categorical rejection of the incorrect conclusions contained in the American report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, which is devoid of any conclusive evidence, affirming at the same time the rejection of infringing and insulting the Kingdom’s leadership, sovereignty and independence of its judiciary.

He expressed support for all judicial measures that were taken against the perpetrators of the crime, who were brought to justice, and the final judicial rulings were issued against them.

Al-Othaimeen praised the pioneering role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chairman of the Islamic Summit, and his Crown Prince, towards maintaining regional and international peace and security, combating terrorism, and working to promote moderation and moderation.