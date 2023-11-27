Emirates Water and Electricity Company announced the opening of registration to participate in the fourth quarter 2023 auction for clean energy certificates in Abu Dhabi, which continues until December 14, 2023.

Clean energy certificates, issued by the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, are the only tool approved in Abu Dhabi to confirm the environmental and economic benefits that are achieved using clean energy. They are issued in units of 1 megawatt per hour. These certificates allow the possibility of documenting that the electricity consumed by entities in Abu Dhabi is issued by Clean energy sources, as the Emirates Water and Electricity Company plays a major role as the sole body responsible for registering and running the auction for the clean energy certificates scheme in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Othman Juma Al Ali, CEO of Emirates Water and Electricity Company, said that with the approaching Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the clean energy certificates scheme contributes to emphasizing innovative solutions that can play a major role in achieving sustainability goals. At the local and international levels.

He added that the internationally approved clean energy certification scheme helps enable entities operating in Abu Dhabi to contribute to achieving the country’s clean energy goals and supporting the goals of climate neutrality.

He continued: “In conjunction with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, we have witnessed an unprecedented turnout to participate in the auction so far, which confirms the interest of all parties in playing a fundamental role in achieving the principle of sustainability in Abu Dhabi and the country. We invite all parties to participate in our next auction and contribute.” In confronting the phenomenon of climate change, and demonstrating our readiness to be a role model for countries participating in the Conference of the Parties (COP28).”

It is worth noting that the Clean Energy Certification Scheme provides participating entities with a competitive advantage by possessing certificates that comply with International Renewable Energy Certification (I-REC) standards, and documenting their green credentials.

The year 2023 witnessed the participation of a record number of entities in the clean energy certificates auction, including the interest of a large number of new sectors and diverse industries for clean energy certificates. The Emirates Water and Electricity Company also recently announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement for clean energy certificates with the UAE Professional Association. To promote sustainability in the field of football, in addition to announcing its participation for the second time as a clean energy partner in the World Utilities Conference, to provide this strategic international event with clean energy certificates.

To participate in the next clean energy certificates auction, which will be held on December 14, you can visit the website: https://www.ewec.ae/ar/CleanEnergyCertificates, or contact the clean energy certificates team at the Emirates Water and Electricity Company via email: CleanEnergyCertificates. @ewec.ae