Emirates Water and Electricity Company, the leader in the integrated coordination of planning, procurement and supply of water and electricity throughout the UAE, announced for the first time that more than 60% of the total energy demand will be provided through renewable and clean energy sources. This achievement was achieved on December 20 at 12:00 pm, with a capacity of about 5.5 gigawatts out of a total energy demand of 8.6 gigawatts from the company’s solar energy projects and nuclear energy production projects.





Othman Al Ali, CEO of Emirates Water and Electricity Company, said: “Providing more than 60% of the total energy demand through solar and nuclear energy sources, for the first time ever, is a true indication of Emirates Water and Electricity Company’s strategic initiatives that focus on carbon-free technologies to support The sustainable and economic goals of the United Arab Emirates We are proud to play a major role in promoting the plan to transition to clean energy in the country, by developing and diversifying our portfolio of pioneering renewable energy projects in the world.This achievement confirms the keenness of the wise leadership to contribute to addressing climate change Through immediate plans and actions that will achieve the strategic initiative of climate neutrality by 2050, and ensure the prosperity of the country and the sustainability of its resources for future generations.





The Emirates Water and Electricity Company has developed the three largest independent solar power plants in the world, as the Noor Abu Dhabi plant began its operations in 2019, producing about 1 gigawatt (AC) of electricity. Work is underway to implement the Al Dhafra solar photovoltaic power plant, which will be the largest independent solar photovoltaic power plant in the world, with a production capacity of approximately 1.5 gigawatts (AC). Once in full commercial operation, it will contribute to reducing carbon emissions by 2.4 million metric tons annually, the equivalent of removing about 470,000 cars from the road.





In May 2022, the Emirates Water and Electricity Company invited developers and a consortium of developers to submit a request to express interest in implementing a new solar photovoltaic plant project in the Al-Ajban area in Abu Dhabi, with the same size and production capacity as the Al Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic Company.





The Emirates Water and Electricity Company expects that the solar energy projects that it is implementing, in addition to the quantities of nuclear energy added to the network from the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, will reduce carbon emissions to about 20 million tons by 2025 compared to more than 40 million tons in 2020. It is worth noting that It should be noted that the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world, consisting of four nuclear reactors (APR1400). The first unit of the station started its commercial operations in April 2021, while the second unit began its commercial operations in March 2022. The third unit was connected to the local transportation network in October 2022, and the fourth unit is scheduled to enter into operation during the coming years.