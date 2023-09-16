The UAE Vision Exhibition for Jobs in the Labor Market, Skills Development, and Communication will begin next Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Center, in which more than 100 companies within the Emirates will offer a number of job and training opportunities for citizens. It will include, for the first time, the employment platform (Tawdheef), which provides… Conduct 15-minute interviews.

More than 100 leading companies are participating in the exhibition this year, looking to attract Emirati talent to work for them. The exhibition will support companies in the Emirates to achieve their Emiratisation goals, by reaching a growth rate in Emiratisation of 2% in skilled jobs before the end of 2023, and to 10% by the end of 2026.

Assistant Vice President for Sustainable Development and Exhibition Management at the Dubai World Trade Center, Asma Al Sharif, said: “The exhibition aims to develop the competencies of Emirati citizens, provide suitable job opportunities for them, and thus contribute to enhancing the economic development of the country, in line with the vision and directions of the Emirates in this context.” The exhibition provides an opportunity for local and international institutions and companies to communicate directly with young Emirati competencies and talents, and also provides the opportunity for citizens to enhance their skills and develop their professional careers successfully, to move towards achieving a better future, through a series of inspiring initiatives concerned with this field.” The “Emirates Vision for Jobs” exhibition provides a platform that brings together employers and young Emirati talents and competencies to help citizens find suitable job opportunities, as well as encourage them to develop their experiences, expand their circle of relationships, and provide them with all the guidance and tools they need to advance their careers to the best levels. The exhibition’s agenda includes a series of discussion sessions, live performances by more than 30 citizens with inspiring experiences, interactive workshops, and various competitions.

The new session of the “Emirates Jobs Vision” is distinguished by providing an employment platform (Tawtawud), which gives job seekers and those wishing to develop their job positions the opportunity to conduct 15-minute interviews with the companies participating in the exhibition, to obtain suitable job opportunities for them. The exhibition also presents the “Together to Empower Her” platform, which includes guidance sessions for women seeking work, including workshops and panel discussions led by a number of experts and executives who have a deeper knowledge of the challenges facing women in the job search journey.

This year, there will also be experts from the LinkedIn platform at the exhibition, to empower Emirati youth and guide them on how to present themselves in the best way through their personal profiles. “Project You” will host various workshops and activities, aiming to raise the level of basic skills required for employment and qualifying young people. for the labor market.

In conjunction with the “Year of Sustainability” in the Emirates, the “Emirates Jobs Vision” provides the opportunity for more than 2,000 students from more than 30 schools in the country, to present their creativity, showcase problem-solving skills, and present their vision for a more sustainable future, through a number of competitions that address the topic Sustainability.

On the other hand, the “Next Entrepreneur” competition, run by the Ministry of Education, in partnership with “Dubai Next”, the first government crowdfunding platform for startups in Dubai, will invite young entrepreneurs to present sustainable business ideas to win cash prizes, allowing them the possibility of implementing… Their ideas in reality. It also offers the opportunity to work closely with supervisors to create final presentations, to be presented at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in Dubai next November.

Other competitions, in partnership with Al-Futtaim Group, include the “Fashion Reborn” environmentally friendly fashion design competition, which encourages students to create new trends in sustainable fashion.