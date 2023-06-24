Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE won 4 seats in the Asian Triathlon Federation, during the AFC General Assembly meeting that was held in Japan, where Khalifa Al Darmaki was elected to the Technical Committee, Annan Al Ameri won the membership of the Women’s Committee, Asma Al Janahi won the membership of the Coaches Committee, while Noha Luqman won the membership of the Players Committee.

Abdul Malik Jani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federation, confirmed that the UAE’s victory in the AFC General Assembly reflects Arab and Asian support, and the status that the country enjoys, explaining that the UAE’s participation in the meetings of the General Assembly is an affirmation of the state’s role in promoting the future of the sector. Sports and support the federation in implementing its strategic objectives.

He said, “The state’s candidacy and victory also confirms our continuity in hard and influential work in future decisions in the sports sector, as well as reflects the importance of being present in the sports scene, and this membership will contribute to preserving the UAE’s gains in the sports sector and supporting its development, by being present in important decisions.” ».