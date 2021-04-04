Emirates Transport revealed that it has saved 33 million liters of water during the year 2020 through dry washing of vehicles. Last year, 443657 thousand vehicles benefited from dry washing technology for vehicles that contribute to promoting green development practices and efforts to preserve the environment.

Engineer Fadhel Atallah, Director of Technical Services for Individuals at Emirates Transport, affirmed his pride in the success achieved by the dry washing unit by providing 33 million liters of water during 2020, stressing that the company’s dry washing unit is an embodiment of the Emirates Transportation directions towards promoting green development practices in all Its initiatives, projects and services provided, in line with the wise leadership’s plans to achieve comprehensive sustainable development.

Atallah pointed out that dry washing has many positive impacts on the environmental and economic levels, and that is represented in stopping the waste of millions of liters of water through dry washing annually, which constitutes a big difference compared to traditional methods of vehicle washing, in addition to the service not being limited to vehicle washing. Only polishing it and providing long-term protection for vehicle dyeing, through nanotechnology, which contributes to cleaning, polishing and protecting the vehicle.

The sector director said that Emirates Transport has contracted with nearly eight entities to provide dry cleaning services for vehicles in 25 different locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain city through 170 service workers.

For his part, Bahaa Rawashdeh, director of the dry washing unit, explained that the unit is keen to use environmentally friendly materials that do not cause damage to the vehicle, conforming to environmental specifications and requirements and has ISO certificates for the environment, namely / ISO 9001 & ISO 14001 /, explaining that the dry washing service is also characterized by fast delivery Within a short period of time not exceeding twenty minutes.

Rawashdeh added that the service is provided in various places in the country, including shopping centers, cooperative societies, and some government and private establishments, noting that a new service has been launched that enables the subscriber to purchase a discounted laundry package, and to enjoy the provision of the service in any shopping centers or facility where the unit’s services are provided.