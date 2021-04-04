Dry washing of vehicles saved 33 million liters of water for the Emirates transport last year, as 443,657 vehicles benefited from this technology.

The Director of the Technical Services for Individuals at Emirates Transport, Engineer Fadel Atallah, confirmed that dry washing is a big difference compared to traditional methods of washing vehicles, and it also provides long-term protection for vehicle dyeing, through nanotechnology, which contributes to cleaning, polishing and protecting the vehicle. In addition to not only washing the vehicle, but also polishing it.

He said that Emirates Transport has contracted with eight entities to provide dry cleaning services for vehicles in 25 different locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain city through 170 service workers.

The director of the dry washing unit, Bahaa Rawashdeh, stated that the unit is keen to use environmentally friendly materials that do not cause damage to the vehicle, explaining that the dry washing service is also characterized by speed, as it does not exceed 20 minutes.





