The CEO of Emirates Transport, Mohammed Abdullah Al Jarman, inaugurated the technical inspection center for heavy vehicles at Al Faya station in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation and partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, as part of the plan to modernize and develop service delivery centers in various regions of the country.

Al-Jarman confirmed that the opening of the technical inspection building for heavy vehicles comes as a continuation of the plan to develop the strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, indicating that the system of services provided by the company includes: technical services such as maintenance, repair and inspection, in addition to various transportation and rental services.

He explained that the technical inspection site includes four lanes: two for the theoretical examination, the other for a comprehensive examination, and a capacity of up to 52 vehicles per hour, in the event that all the tracks are operating, which are streamlined tracks that ensure that heavy vehicles are not overcrowded and facilitate movement for their drivers.

He added that the new site is the eighth of its kind in Abu Dhabi, as the rest of the sites are spread in different regions in the emirate, as well as another site in the Emirate of Fujairah, pointing out that the technical inspection centers completed, during the past year, about 140 thousand checks for the benefit of the beneficiaries of the owners and owners. Heavy vehicles, including petroleum companies operating in the onshore and offshore fields, and the rest of the companies that have workers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the citizens who own farms.

He pointed out that the technical inspection services are divided into technical inspection services at the sites spread in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, as well as the services provided by the mobile technical inspection apparatus for vehicles in all the emirates of the country, in addition to the services of inspecting trailers (galleys), coolers and refrigerators that transport fruits, vegetables and agricultural seedlings, and they also include Services Examination of the request for changing the vehicle class, dyeing, plumbing and changing the vehicle color.

Al-Jarman indicated that Emirates Transport began, at the beginning of this year, the implementation of a plan for digital transformation of technical inspection services in all centers, by activating the pre-reservation service for companies and individuals in the customer service system on the company’s website, while providing credit card payment options.





