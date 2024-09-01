Adnan Al Zarouni, Director of School Transport Operations Department in the Northern Emirates at Emirates Transport, stated that the company’s school transport fleet for the new academic year exceeds 9,100 drivers, and about 9,200 male and female security and safety supervisors across the country, while the number in the Eastern Region is 650 drivers and 820 male and female security and safety supervisors.

He pointed out that the number of approved routes in the eastern coast area is 615, while the number of routes in government school transportation at the level of the entire company is 6,500 routes.

He explained that the company follows up on operational processes in real time through the updated operations room through live and direct monitoring of its school transport fleet, as school transport buses are equipped with a smart safety system, including advanced safety systems, including a bus check button, motion sensors, bus movement tracking systems, and seven internal and external surveillance cameras, in addition to seat belts, a “stop” arm, and other usual equipment such as an emergency button, fire extinguisher, first aid kit, and others.

Regarding the methods of communication between the bus driver and the supervisor with the parents in emergency situations or special situations, he said: “There are approved applications to monitor the movement of students inside the bus through which communication can be made between the guardian, the driver and the supervisor, such as the (My Bus) and (Maaman) applications and other smart applications, in addition to the official communication channels, the call center and the direct communication numbers available between them,” stressing that the operations room is informed through the approved internal systems in emergency situations, so that it can in turn handle the situation as needed.

Al Zarouni added that the driver’s duties revolve around tasks related to the bus, driving it, maintaining it and ensuring its safety, while the bus supervisor’s duties revolve around maintaining order and ensuring the safety of students from the time they board the bus heading to school in the morning until they get off it heading home on the return trip, while ensuring that students adhere to the approved code of conduct inside the school and on the bus.

Al Zarouni stressed that the driver’s performance is monitored and followed up through systems linked to the operations room, which allows those concerned and company officials to follow up on bus movement indicators while transporting students, to ensure compliance with traffic safety procedures on the road and to ensure that the service is provided in the best possible manner.

He stressed that the work crews at Emirates Transport are highly professional, due to the extensive experience accumulated by the company as the largest provider of school transportation services in the country. These crews have a precise understanding of the importance of safety and commitment to meeting its requirements in the school transportation process, as the driver must inspect it before it starts work by checking 27 points included in the daily inspection list, to ensure the internal and external condition of the bus, engine, brakes and tires.

He added that the bus crew is required to meet all safety requirements, legislation and procedures that they have been trained on, and to ensure that students adhere to them, from the moment they board the bus until they get off it. They must also check that the bus is empty of students after each trip, including details that affect the various stages and elements of the school transportation process. He pointed out that the driver and supervisors are trained to deal with accidents, emergencies, bus evacuation cases, risk assessment and others.