Emirates Transport announced that it has successfully completed more than 260,000 school trips in the first two weeks of the new academic year.

As students returned to the classroom, the preparations and training programmes it provided played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition, with 10,728 drivers undergoing a rigorous training programme totalling 51,777 hours across 28 specialised training programmes.

6,723 bus transportation and safety supervisors completed 39,488 hours of training through 28 dedicated training programmes.

Emirates Transport’s outstanding performance in school transportation is part of its broader legacy of excellence.

It currently operates a diverse fleet of approximately 33,000 vehicles, including more than 9,500 school buses and 23,100 other vehicles in various sectors.

A dedicated team closely monitors all bus activities, ensuring compliance with traffic safety rules and providing immediate responses to any emerging issues.

Emirates Transport’s extensive operations serve more than 1,500 customers nationwide, and are supported by a professional human resource of more than 32,000 employees.

Its infrastructure includes 46 facilities, including 31 customer service centers, 46 technical workshops, and 10 heavy vehicle inspection centers.