The Federal National Council, headed by its Chairman, Saqr Ghobash, during its session held this morning, approved a draft federal law banning the use of scientific certificates issued by unauthorized bodies, in the presence of the Minister of Education, Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi.

The draft law included a list of penal sanctions against violators of its provisions, including imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, and a fine not exceeding 30 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever commits a mistake any of the following acts:

1. Submit a study certificate issued by an unauthorized body to obtain the approval of the competent authority in accordance with Article 4 of this law.

2. He presented an academic certificate issued by an unlicensed party to obtain any work or seek his help, permanently or temporarily, at one of the employers in the country.

3. Publication of an academic certificate issued by an unlicensed body in one of the publishing media.

According to the draft law, a penalty of imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine of less than 500 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, shall be imposed on whoever deliberately commits any of the following acts:

1. He issued or participated in any means in the issuance of a study certificate from an unauthorized party.

2. He advertises or promotes any unauthorized body that issues these certificates from inside or outside the country.

In all cases, the court shall order the removal of all aspects of the benefit obtained by the convicted person by any penalty stipulated in this law, without prejudice to the right of the party from which he benefited to demand the return of what he obtained unlawfully.





