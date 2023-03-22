The Federal National Council discussed, during its session this morning, chaired by the First Vice-President of the Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, the topic of “the policy of the General Authority for Sport regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country, in the presence of the Minister of Education, the President of the General Authority for Sports, government representatives and a number of Senior leaders and officials of the Authority.

The discussion of the topic included 4 main axes, which included “integrative policies and legislation and the development of sports in the country, empowering national cadres and identifying talented athletes, women’s, school and community sports in the country, external partnerships and strengthening the financial financing capabilities of sports federations,” while the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee presented In the Council, a number of parliamentary recommendations on the subject, to the members of the Council, in preparation for their approval and delivery to the government to take the necessary action in this regard.

The list of parliamentary recommendations included, in the axis of “integrative policies and legislation and the development of sports in the country”, the importance of activating legislation regulating the sports sector in the country; Because of its important role in organizing government agencies supervising all types of sports agencies and ensuring the effectiveness of their performance, the speedy adoption of the National Sports Strategy 2032, which aims to build a distinguished sports community capable of achieving global achievements, the importance of adopting a strategic plan for each sports federation, in line with The directions of the sports movement in the country, and the development of the electoral system for sports federations, whether with a list or individual system for the next electoral cycle, the need to qualify and support a number of qualified candidates for international positions; To support the prominent role and permanent presence of the state in the positions of international and continental federations, the importance of developing programs, activities and events to achieve the second strategic goal in terms of promoting community sports culture, in cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities, the need to activate the role of the Olympic Committee and the Paralympic Committee in monitoring and supervising the quality of sports outputs And the development of external participation, the most important of which is participation in the Olympic and Paralympic tournaments.

The recommendations also included in the theme of “Empowering National Cadres and Detection of Talented Sportsmen”, preparing a plan to empower national sports cadres including administrators and technicians, setting up training and rehabilitation programs for them, approving the position of sports technical director in sports federations and clubs, and the importance of having clear criteria for selecting members of the Sports Coordinating Council. Activating Ministerial Resolution No. (209) of 2020 regarding the policy of sponsoring gifted students, launching programs and initiatives to identify talented people and making the Olympic champion, in coordination with the relevant authorities, according to a clear policy in this regard, activating the Emirates Committee for the Nurturing of Sports Talents to support and nurture talents, and work to incubate qualifying talented people and preparing them as distinguished sports champions; To participate with them in world championships, re-evaluate the experience of the resident player in a way that does not negatively affect competitive sports, and set the controls and regulations regulating this, reduce the number of foreign professional or resident players in the lists of clubs and federations, set strict controls for the contracts of professional players and coaches that guarantee the rights of clubs, and reduce The duration of contracts for foreign players and coaches is two seasons, while retaining the priority of renewal; In order to reduce financial waste.

In the axis of “women’s, school and community sports in the country”, the committee recommended developing initiatives to establish and develop women’s sports facilities and facilities for people of determination and senior citizens, and work to raise the percentage of women in the boards of directors of sports federations; In order to achieve the state’s vision in empowering Emirati women at various levels, the need to activate physical education classes, organize sports competitions with high standards in public and private schools, develop and establish sports academies to refine and support talents, and benefit from the experiences of world-renowned universities, regarding giving preference in scholarships. Admission and enrollment in higher education institutions for mathematically gifted students, support for talented athletes, giving them the preference for scholarships abroad, giving them the opportunity to practice their own sports in international universities and institutes with sports specialization, and doubling interest in individual games in the post-secondary stage, through coordination with the concerned authorities that It includes the elements of these games who are expected to achieve regional, continental and international achievements and championships, and to develop programs and initiatives aimed at practicing sport and making it a way of life in society, in constant coordination between the General Authority for Sport with the relevant authorities represented in the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Ministry of Community Development, As well as sports federations, the school Olympiad program, promotion Developing services, programs and events that contribute to the involvement of senior citizens, and educating them on the importance of sports and physical activity to them.

In the axis of “external partnerships and strengthening the financial financing capabilities of sports federations”, the recommendations included “the importance of supporting the councils of sports federations with some qualified and specialized members in the fields of investment, marketing, media and law, creating strategic partnerships with private sector institutions and companies to increase financial support for Emirati sports, preparing a strategy Long-term towards the privatization of federations, clubs and football companies To enhance investment and sports marketing opportunities and reduce dependence on government support Activating the Emirates Committee for Elite and High Level Sports To support and strengthen federations and sports Games Unifying standards that define basic needs for establishing and equipping the infrastructure for sports facilities and their sustainability and oversight In cooperation with the relevant authorities, and developing them to conform to the Olympic specifications, the need to conduct specialized research in the sports field in cooperation with the relevant research authorities, which will enable the state to explore the future of Emirati sports to perform its tasks and role at the highest level.