“Emirates Today” obtained a copy of the list of offices for the recruitment of domestic workers approved by the government, and spread in various cities and emirates of the country, which included 75 offices for the recruitment of domestic workers, approved by the Ministry, including 30 offices in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (16 offices). In Abu Dhabi city, 12 offices in Al Ain, one office in Al Dhafra, one office in Ghayathi).

The list also included 18 offices in the Emirate of Dubai, and 6 offices in Sharjah (4 in Sharjah, one office in Kalba, one office in Khor Fakkan), in addition to 10 offices in the Emirate of Ajman, 6 offices in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, 4 in Fujairah, and finally an office One in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued Resolution No. (92) of 2022 regarding licensing and regulating the work of auxiliary labor recruitment offices, stipulating that licensing of these offices is done with the approval of the Minister or his authorized representative, and the license is renewed annually after paying the prescribed fee, provided that it is ensured that all necessary requirements are still available. An office whose license has expired and has not been renewed within 30 days or more is considered to be practicing the activity without a license, and fines prescribed by law shall be applied against it.