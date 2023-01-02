The terms and conditions document for the unemployment insurance system confirmed that the insured is entitled to the insurance coverage stipulated in this policy after 12 months have passed from the date of subscription (which is available as of today), provided that there is no interruption in the subscription for more than three months, which means the possibility of The start of disbursing unemployment compensation to the beneficiaries, as of January 2024, indicating that there are two cases for the insurer’s obligation to provide insurance coverage to end. .

As of today, the Dubai Insurance Company, representing the seven insurance pool companies contracting with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, began receiving applications for compulsory participation in the unemployment insurance system from workers in all federal and private government sectors (citizens and residents), which provides compensation. Financially for the insured for a period of three months, in the event that he leaves work for involuntary or non-disciplinary reasons, equal to 60% of the value of the salary he was receiving at his employer.

The unemployment insurance document, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, specified 10 main conditions or criteria for the insured to be entitled to unemployment compensation. interruption in the subscription for a period of more than three consecutive months). Disciplinary action in accordance with the provisions of the legislation in force to regulate labor relations for the worker in the private sector and human resources for employees in the federal government, and that the claim be submitted within 30 days from the date of termination of the work relationship or the decision on the labor complaint referred to the judiciary.

The insurance policy indicated that the sixth condition for entitlement to insurance against unemployment is that the insured worker does not have an existing complaint about his absence from work, and the seventh, that the claim for compensation is not by fraud or fraud, or if it turns out that the establishment in which he works is fictitious. And eighth, that the loss of work should not be the result of non-peaceful strikes or work stoppages, whether or not harm resulted from them, and that the insured should be present in the country legally, and finally, that the loss of work should not be based on the state’s declaration of an emergency.

A few days ago, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2022 regarding unemployment insurance, which guarantees the availability of income for a limited period for the insured during his period of unemployment until alternative job opportunities are available in accordance with the provisions of this. The decree-law, enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the labor market and providing an umbrella of social protection, in a way that guarantees the continuity of a decent life for them and their families, until alternative job opportunities are available, and attracting the best global talents of skilled labor and preserving them in the labor market in the country to reach a competitive knowledge economy