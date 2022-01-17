“Emirates Today” newspaper ranked first among local newspapers in terms of interaction on social networks, with more than six million interactions, and a difference of two million interactions with the newspaper that ranked second. It is noteworthy that the interaction of readers with the content is an indicator of the importance of the newspaper and the confidence of the reader in it and what it publishes through its digital platforms, and the interaction is one of the important indicators captured by monitoring centers, marketing companies and advertisers.

“Emirates Today” continued to lead the largest number of followers on the social network “Twitter” among the local newspapers in the UAE, with a number of followers of about 2.3 million followers, an increase of 250 thousand from 2020.

The website ranked second in the most visited Emirati newspapers in the Arab Gulf states for the year 2021, and ranked second in the list of the most read Arab newspapers and news sites locally for the year 2021, with more than eight million regular visitors.

On the other hand, the newspaper ranked fourth in the number of visits among Arab newspapers in the Middle East and North Africa, with more than 35 million regular visits. The total number of visitors to the “Emirates Today” website reached 34 million visitors during the year 2021, and the site gained 157 million readings. The number of site material appearances on Google’s various platforms reached one billion and 167 million impressions.

The number of visits to the Emirates Today website reached 65 million through Google platforms.

The number of articles published on the “Emirates Today” website reached 60,000 articles.

In a related context, the number of followers of the newspaper’s platforms on social networks has reached more than four and a quarter million people, an increase of a quarter of a million followers compared to 2020.



