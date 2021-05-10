Al-Bayan newspaper celebrates the completion of 41 years since its publication, and begins a new year in its media journey and the fulfillment of its national role.
“Emirates Today” congratulates the sister “Al Bayan” on this dear occasion, wishing her more distinction in her media path and continuing her efforts in serving the nation.
