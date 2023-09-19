On this day 18 years ago, specifically on the night of September 19, 2005, the editorial team of “Emirates Today” gathered, awaiting the publication of the first issue of the newspaper that bears the name of the homeland that is dear to everyone… “Emirates Today”; The first issue was issued carrying a pledge that the newspaper would be “the voice of the street” and that it would support citizens and residents in conveying their hopes, dreams and demands to decision-makers in all the emirates of the country.

Eighteen years have passed, and “Emirates Today” has remained true to its promise. Its primary concern is to convey the truth to the reader, and to reflect the pulse of the people of the country and those residing on its land, adopting a professional approach to journalism that maintains accuracy, balance, and objectivity.

A long journey, during which the newspaper achieved many successes, of which it is proud. It kept pace with the state’s achievements in various fields, and loyalty to it remained the beacon by which it was guided and continued without hesitation.

During its 18-year history, Emirates Today has been supportive of the state’s efforts and the visions of its wise leadership in various fields, and a partner in the government’s plans towards achieving development and development, and creating a bright future for a country that constitutes a unique model that emulates the most beautiful success stories in the world. As it enters its 19th year, the newspaper owes its thanks to every reader who interacted with what it published on paper and digitally, commented with praise, guidance, or even criticism, and shared what it published on its digital platforms every minute, to put it at the forefront of reading indicators locally and in the Arab world.

Thanks to this interaction, the newspaper recorded nearly 51 million readings on its website since the beginning of the year, including 27.5 million readings locally, while the number of regular readers reached 15.7 million, and was crowned with nearly four million and 400 thousand followers of its platforms and social media applications.

Thanks to every official and decision maker who appreciates the professional role of journalism, accepts criticism, realizes its importance, and responds to what Emirates Today publishes, because of his belief that it speaks for the reader and expresses him, hoping to make him happy and achieve the state’s vision of enhancing the quality of life.

“Emirates Today” enters a new year with great ambitions, based on the visions of Dubai Media Incorporated, by developing its paper pages and expanding the content it provides on its website and through its electronic platforms, especially its news services, to stay ahead of time in transmitting the event.

With the first hours of the 19th year, “Emirates Today” renews its pledge to continue its journey in serving the nation, to exert its full effort in support of the leadership’s vision, and to always remain an honest voice for the reader.