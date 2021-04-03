Dubai (Union)

The Emirates electronic soccer team qualified for the final match of the first edition of the West Asian Federation Championship, to face his brother the Saudi national team at 4 pm tomorrow (Sunday).

Our team qualified, after finishing second with 8 points, which it achieved during its tour in the tournament, where it beat Kuwait with their total matches in “PlayStation” and “Xbox” 9-6, and Qatar 9-3, while it lost to Saudi Arabia 6- 2, and in the second day matches, they tied positively with Qatar and Kuwait match-to-match and lost to Saudi Arabia 6-3.

According to the tournament list, the first and second place holders in the general standings meet in the final match to determine the champion, while the third and fourth place winners will meet in the third-place match.

Hamid Ahmed Al Tayer, member of the FIFA Board of Directors, member of the Executive Committee, Chairman of the Media and Marketing Committee of the West Asian Federation, accompanied by Counselor Saeed Ali Al-Taher, Secretary-General of the Emirates Electronic Sports Association, to be present at the Federation’s headquarters in Dubai, to follow the matches and meet with the participating players, namely Omar Abdullah Al Shamsi and Hamad Ahmed Al Hammadi, Rashid Obaid Al Zaabi, and Ibrahim Ahmed Al Awadi.

Al Tayer praised the efforts of the Emirates Electronic Sports Association and its keenness to spread the game in the country, stressing the Football Association’s support for this game and contributing to its development, by holding various tournaments and competitions, and providing all possibilities for players to achieve positive results in foreign participations.

Al Tayer wished our team luck in the final match against his brother, the Saudi national team, tomorrow.