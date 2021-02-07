Tomorrow, the United Arab Emirates will be on a date with history, and the dream of the first space mission led by an Arab country to explore space will almost be fulfilled. The UAE has entered a new historical stage with its scientific achievements. It was the first Arab country to launch a flight into space through the “Hope” probe in mid-July, and then succeeded in operating the first unit of the “Barakah” peaceful nuclear energy plant in early August to become the first in the Arab world. The state has also proven that it is capable of achieving and looking forward to the future with boundless ambition, with the help of youth and with international cooperation, in an environment of human tolerance.

Since the 1960s, the planet Mars has received dozens of robotic probes, often American, in its orbit or on its surface, but most of them have failed. However, since the beginning of the current millennium, new discoveries have appeared in the Red Planet, showing ancient traces of liquid water on the surface of the planet, so Mars became a priority in space exploration missions, and the UAE was a pioneer in interest in the space sector since the seventies of the last century when he met the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, with the NASA team responsible for the Apollo flight to the moon, to begin the project of establishing the national space sector beginning with the establishment of the Thuraya Communications Company in 1997, and then Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum established the Emirates Foundation for Advanced Science and Technology. In 2006, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center was established in 2015.

The UAE officially entered the global race to explore outer space when His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, announced the establishment of the Emirates Space Agency, where the agency works to develop space science and scientific research, enhance awareness of the importance of space technologies, develop national capabilities, and encourage The peaceful use of space research and the start of work on the project of sending the first Arab and Islamic probe to Mars (“the Hope Probe”) led by an Emirati work team. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center was mandated by the UAE government to manage and implement all stages of the project, while the Emirates Agency is in charge of The space has general supervision of the project, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chose the name “Hope Probe” to be a message of hope from the UAE to the youth and peoples of the region.

Despite the recentness of its experience, the UAE is trying to impose itself as a major scientific and space power. It joined the space club alongside the United States, Europe, India and China by launching the “Hope Probe”, so the Emirati mission was the first to Mars after the global interest in the space industry increased, and progress in the space industry became It is linked to the advancement of other sciences, such as the sciences of communication, navigation and others. The Emirates Mars Exploration Project (“Hope Probe”) is part of the UAE’s vision for the future, by investing in knowledge and developing new sectors, to supplement national wealth and enhance what has been termed “the space economy”, which is all activities The economic, industrial, investment and technology associated with space, which will determine the position and power of countries in the current millennium.

The UAE celebrates this scientific achievement, and its most famous urban, cultural and tourism landmarks are in red color, in preparation for the Hope Probe to enter the capture orbit around the Red Planet tomorrow, February 9, 2021, and waiting for the twenty-seven crucial minutes for the Hope Probe to successfully enter its specific orbit around Mars, it suffices us to be proud that the probe Hope is indeed a hope for Arab youth. It was built by national cadres according to a political vision that does not know the impossible.