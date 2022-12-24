The entrepreneur Andrea Costantino is back in Italy. The man, stuck in the Emirates after being released from prison in the Gulf country, for months he lived in an annexe of the Italian embassy in Abu Dhabi. “I still have to realize that I’m finally in Italy. I’m still in a bubble and I don’t realize it. But seeing my wife Stefania and my daughter at the airport after two years was something indescribable”, he tells Adnkronos recounting his return in Italy. “My daughter brought me a frame with a drawing where she wrote ‘how nice you are here’ – says Costantino – finding her again was a fantastic feeling after so many difficult moments”.

Constantine spent fifteen months in Abu Dhabi prison. “The detention was more than horrible – recalls the entrepreneur – I was bitten by rats, detained in a cell of 4 with 14 other people, food was given to us on the floor. I only saw my lawyer once in a more of a year in prison. An indelible experience in the negative sense of the term”. Then the period spent in the annex of the Italian embassy until his return this morning at Malpensa at 7.

“I thank all those who worked to bring me home – Constantine is keen to say – from the general director for Italians abroad of the Farnesina Luigi Maria Vignali, the Italian ambassador Lorenzo Fanara, to Matteo Salvini: in the end this was found technical solution that allowed me to be at home on Christmas Eve and embrace my loved ones again”. The future? “I want to spend as much time as possible with my family, then I’ll have to get back on my feet and work. In the meantime – he says – I’m enjoying these moments of pure joy”.

This morning Costantino spoke live on Radio Libertà, where he also made a “huge” thank you to all the radio listeners who called and texted during this time. Explaining how he left the Emirates, Costantino said he managed to return to Italy thanks to a “technical ploy, a technical solution made possible thanks to Vignali (Luigi, director general for Italians abroad at the Farnesina, ed.) “. “When I got off the plane, Vignali called me and said: ‘Andrea welcome back, now I’ll call the President of the Republic and inform him’ – said Costantino – Yesterday Matteo Nazionale (Salvini, ed) wrote to me five minutes later ( the news that he would be released, ed) telling me: ‘excellent news, now we will toast with strictly Italian wine'”.

The Italian entrepreneur, born in Milan on 14 September 1972, was arrested on charges of financing terrorism in Yemen on 21 March in a hotel in Dubai, where he was staying with his family, after returning to the United Arab Emirates for renew the expiring residence visa. After being released from the maximum security prison of Al Wathba last May thanks to the mediation of Italian diplomats, the trader lived in an annex of the Italian embassy because the UAE authorities had confiscated his passport preventing him from leaving the country.

“The Presidency of the Council expresses its satisfaction that, on this Christmas Eve, the Italian entrepreneur Andrea Costantino returned to Italy and was able to embrace his loved ones again. Thanks in particular to the Foreign Minister and the Farnesina network, the Information Services and security and the UAE authorities for the success of the affair”, reads a note from the Prime Minister.

“I personally dealt with the Costantino affair”, “we are doing everything possible for a positive solution”, declared the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, on 13 December before the Foreign Affairs commissions of the Chamber and the Senate, referring to the businessman’s affair. “We don’t leave any Italian citizen alone,” Tajani assured.