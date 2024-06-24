Dubai (Etihad)

The Tennis Federation announced the participation of the national team in the Davis Cup Tennis Championship – Group D, which is hosted by Cambodia in the city of Venom, during the period from 10 to 13 next July.

Our team is participating alongside the teams of Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia.

Our team delegation is headed by Mahmoud Khalifa Al-Balushi, a member of the Board of Directors, and the coach Mahmoud Nader is present, and the team captain Omar Bahrozyan, Hamad Al-Janahi, Abdullah Ahli, Ahmed Badri, and Abdullah Al-Marzouqi are present.

The team delegation left for Thailand, to hold an external training camp for 13 days, in preparation for participation in the Davis Cup.

In turn, Nasser Yousef Al-Marzouqi, Secretary-General of the Tennis Federation, called on the national team’s players to present the best technical levels and invest in participation to achieve victories that will ensure victory and qualification to play at the best technical levels, stressing that the Board of Directors, headed by Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum, is keen to support the national teams and players in a way that contributes to providing Good opportunities for successful participation in international tournaments, including holding an external training camp in Thailand, in addition to providing all means to bring the team’s players to the best technical level, which contributes to providing good technical levels and achieving the desired results.

For his part, Omar Bahrozyan, captain of the team, said: “The goal of participating is to achieve victories that will enable us to qualify for the third group, and to present good technical levels that befit the reputation of UAE tennis at the international level. I personally aspire to achieve a new record for the number of participations in the Davis Cup and the number of victories achieved in the tournament.”