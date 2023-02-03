stock movements

The Abu Dhabi Financial Market index rose by 0.8 percent for the fifth consecutive session, supported by a 3.4 percent rise in the Emirates Telecommunications Group, “Etisalat and More,” and the First Abu Dhabi, the largest bank in the Emirates, rose by two percent.

Etisalat & More, the largest telecom operator in the UAE, increased its stake in Vodafone Group to 13 percent.

The share of the National Marine Dredging Company rose 3.1 percent, reaching a near 20-year high, a day after the company announced a 30 percent increase in net annual profits to 1.30 billion dirhams ($353.9 million).

Abu Dhabi’s main index recorded an increase of 2 percent for the week, while the Dubai Financial Market index ended the week up 1.6 percent, according to Refinitiv data.

The Dubai index rose at the close of trading today, 0.5 percent, supported by a strong performance in the sectors of financial and industrial companies.

Mashreq Bank, which helped Dubai’s index extend gains amid volatile trading, rose 15 percent, the highest percentage rise since late September, after it was chosen among other banks to arrange the issuance of sustainable dollar-denominated sukuk for Dubai Islamic Bank as part of a $100 issuance programme. 7.5 billion dollars.

However, the share of the Islamic Arab Insurance Company “Salama” fell 3.5 percent after the company announced the resignation of its CEO, Fahim Al-Shehhi.