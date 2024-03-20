Talabat Emirates, the leading fast food delivery and e-commerce platform, announced its support for the “Mother Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” with the aim of honoring mothers by creating… An endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

Talabat allows users of its application to donate from 10 dirhams to 50, 100, 300, and 500 dirhams, to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which contributes to empowering less fortunate individuals and communities by providing opportunities to educate and qualify them, and develop their capabilities and skills, which provides opportunities for… Sustainably, to improve their quality of life, and contribute to their stability and qualification for contemporary and future labor markets.

You can donate to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign by downloading the “Talabat” application from the Google Play Store, iOS App store, or Huawei AppGallery and searching for “Mother’s Endowment” on the search bar in the application or clicking on the “Donate Now” group located on the home page in application and choose “Stop Parent”.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, aims to honor mothers by providing every person with the opportunity to donate in their mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment,” and highlighting the role that mothers play. In providing an encouraging family climate that supports children’s education, in addition to consolidating the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work.

Community movement

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and General Manager of Talabat UAE, said: “We are proud to contribute to the success of this new inspiring initiative, which aims to honor mothers. Our participation in this campaign during the holy month of Ramadan comes as an extension of our cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives Foundation.” Global) extending over three years.

She added: “The Talabat application allows customers to donate to the Mother’s Endowment Campaign in an easy way, which contributes to achieving the goals of this noble initiative and returning a portion of the favor to mothers,” noting that Talabat UAE’s support for the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign embodies the company’s commitment to its social responsibility. And supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE.”

6 channels to contribute

In addition to the possibility of donating to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign through the “Talabat” application, the campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, which are the website dedicated to the campaign, Mothersfund.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the Endowment via the number Free call 8009999, and you can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201AE at Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother.” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat by e&” networks in the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign through the “Dubai Now” application, under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai Community Contributions Platform. Jood (Jood.ae).