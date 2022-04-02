The Knight of Initiatives, the lover of excellence and the leader of the most successful government team in the world, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, was keen to honor a distinguished and exceptional member of his team and in front of a large global platform the size of the World Government Summit 2022, which is considered The largest gathering of governments, and in conjunction with the closing of the curtain on the most successful session of the Expo.

The exceptional honoring of Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, conveyed all meanings of appreciation and gratitude for the honorable march of an exceptional national stature that had its luminous imprints in various fields and fields of government, social and humanitarian work. His Highness is inspired by the visions of the wise leadership in taking care of people and making them happy in an oasis of shades of security, safety and stability. We live under it, with a hump from our leadership, and the efforts of “The Thibaa Saif Zayed”, one of the watchful eyes of the heroes of the Ministry of Interior and our security and police services.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed gained wisdom, foresight, dedication and sincerity in work and grew up in the school of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, where deeds and deeds speak for themselves away from the limelight. From here, we realize what His Highness put forward during his speech at the summit about the “Nation of the Impossible” and his leadership that is preoccupied with achieving achievements on the ground as the most effective response to the skeptics and skeptics.

The fingerprints of Saif bin Zayed in the success of “Expo 2020 Dubai” are an extension of his great and continuous efforts that characterized police work in the Emirates, and stemmed from the leadership’s directives, the recruitment of resources and the good selection of elements to create an equation for one of the most successful forms of police performance based on respect for human beings and the rule of law, which everyone in the country has equal access to. Zayed the Good.” Saif bin Zayed made the police and security personnel friends of all, and every citizen and resident is a policeman concerned with protecting society.

In appreciation of this blessed march was the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to establish a police and security academy named after Saif bin Zayed in February 2018.

Thank you, Abu Zayed, and congratulations for the exceptional honor, and you have served as a sword and shield for the Emirates.