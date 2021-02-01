Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

As part of its cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research is hosting the “Seventh Indian Ocean Dialogue for 2021”, which is being held through visual communication techniques this year under the title “Promoting a new era of cooperation in the Indian Ocean”, on 2 and 3 February 2021.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation organized the activities of this forum, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the “Association of States bordering the Indian Ocean” (Ayura), where the UAE holds the presidency of the Association for the 2019-2021 session.

The 2021 dialogue focuses on the opportunities and challenges that exist in the post-“Covid-19” world, and begins with an opening speech by Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, followed by the keynote speech by His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors Abu Dhabi Global Market. The conference includes four sessions spread over two days, bearing the following titles: “Enhancing Regional Economic and Trade Cooperation”, “Opportunities for Achieving Joint Maritime Security”, “Paths to Achieve Comprehensive Health Care and Sustainable Development”, and “Future Directions Affecting Cooperation between Countries of the Ocean Indian ».