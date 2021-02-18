Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, affirmed that the UAE, which is distinguished as a young country, was able thanks to the wise leadership’s interest in youth, its care and keenness to empower them, and provide them with opportunities to participate in building their country, to shorten time and make leaps The first places in the indicators of development and development rise, and to compete with the most advanced countries in the world in all fields.

This came during his reception at the headquarters of the center, Saeed Muhammad Al-Nazri, Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation, who expressed his appreciation for the role played by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research in the fields of scientific research and community service, by discussing vital issues of interest to its various sectors, including the sector. Youth, until it became, through its activities and programs, a prominent scholarly edifice referred to by Lebanon at the Arab and international levels.

Al-Nazari reviewed the role that the foundation plays in supporting the youth sector, providing a unique model in empowering them, investing their energies and providing a stimulating environment for them, pointing out that the Foundation is also working to rehabilitate and empower Arab youth. For his part, Dr. Al-Nuaimi appreciated the role that the Federal Foundation for Youth plays in preparing the nation’s people, refining their skills, enriching their experiences and expertise, and equipping them with science and knowledge, so that they can cross into the future, stressing the center’s readiness to cooperate with the institution in the field of research, in a way that qualifies young people to undertake research and analysis tasks And look into the future.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance of focusing efforts on building the Emirati identity and personality among young people, and at the end of the meeting, Dr. Sultan Al-Nuaimi presented the center’s shield to theory, expressing his aspiration that the meeting would be a sign of more cooperation between the center and the Foundation to serve Emirati and Arab youth.