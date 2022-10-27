Cairo (Etihad)

The Emirates Students Club was established in Cairo in 1974, as one of the oldest student clubs in Cairo. Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who graduated in the same year from the Faculty of Law at Cairo University, was the first president of the first administrative body that was formed for him.

The club is considered a cultural and artistic forum for UAE students studying in Egyptian universities. At first, it was close to the UAE embassy building. In 2007, the new club building was opened in the Mohandessin area, to be a rich space for Emirati students studying in Egypt, full of details, stories and activities. An Emirati woman in the heart of Cairo.

A number of Emirati personalities have rotated in the presidency of the club, including: Abdullah Mohammed Boushehab, Ibrahim Boumelha, Dr. Abdel Ghaffar Mohamed Abdel Ghafour, Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, and Jamal Ghobash.

Memories Forum

And because it is one of the most important and oldest clubs for Emirati students in the Arab world, the first members of the club met in Dubai in March 2015, and after about 40 years of graduating in Egyptian universities, they gathered to remember the days when they were students in Egyptian universities during the period from 1970 to 1979, It is the early years at the dawn of the union. The Culture and Science symposium in Dubai hosted the forum, which came to renew memories and infuse its owners with the spirit of fellowship again, as the conversation continued to be interesting, expressive and entertaining about unforgettable stories that stuck to their lives in Egyptian universities, which they considered a space for cultural and creative activity, and not just an academic and educational kiss. thin.

friendships

Among the students who studied at Egyptian universities in the seventies was the writer and media figure Ali Obaid Al Hamli, Director of the News Center at the Dubai Media Incorporated.

Also among the personalities is Mohammed Jumaa Bin Hindi, a member of the Advisory Council in the Emirate of Sharjah who studied at the Faculty of Commerce at Cairo University from 1976 to 1980. Many of the first Emirati students at Egyptian universities formed many friendships and experiences that they gained during the period of study in Egypt, Some of them are still ongoing and standing, and they always indicate the great status and great pride in their years of study in them.

Visits and sessions

As for Dr. Laila Matar Al Muhairi, a pediatrician, she was one of the club’s members, as she studied at the Faculty of Medicine at Ain Shams University, and benefited from the services that the Emirates Student Club was working on.

The club provided its Emirati students with many services and motivates them to engage in various activities, which allowed the students to learn about the most important Egyptian landmarks and visit many tourist places in Egypt, including tourist cities other than Cairo, such as Luxor, Aswan and others. The first Emirati students studying in Egyptian universities part of these memories, whether in printed books, or in some sessions that brought them together and hosted by cultural institutions in the UAE.

Various activities

The name of Muhammad Ali Al-Osaimi, who is an ambassador in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is one of the students in Egypt at the Faculty of Economics and Political Science at Cairo University, who studied in Egypt between 1969 and 1973.

The name of Counselor Ibrahim Boumelha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs, who obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Sharia and Law in 1976 from Al-Azhar University in Cairo, and Dr. Hospital Management from the American University in Cairo, and he is now Head of the Center for Advanced Simulation in Healthcare at Gulf Medical University.

The various events organized by universities, as well as the Emirati Student Club, including annual parties and celebrations for national occasions, and cultural, artistic and creative student competitions in general, represented golden opportunities for more interaction and acquaintance between Emirati students and their Egyptian counterparts at the time.

charitable activities

The Emirates Students Club in Cairo has many charitable activities, including its celebration of the Arab Orphan Day. The largest celebration was held by the club in Cairo in 2009, with the participation of 55 children from the “Resala” and “Dar Al-Rahma” associations for orphans care, and the organization of the “Ramadan Bag” project in 2011. The members of the Emirates Students Club in Cairo distributed it to the poor to bring joy to them in this holy month.