Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The year 2021 celebrates the many achievements of Emirati sport, after its success in taking precedence over the recovery from the global health crisis that cast a shadow on the international sports scene against the background of the Corona pandemic. Emirati athletes have proven their worth in many regional, continental and international forums by ascending the podiums, achieving many achievements, medals and numbers, including what is unprecedented and represents an added value to the sports sector in the country.

People of determination

In the 2021 achievements, the champions of the Tokyo Paralympics will top the scene by winning 3 medals for the brilliant duo Abdullah Sultan Al-Ariani and Muhammad Al-Qayed. Al-Ariani won the gold medal for the 50-meter Siktoon Rifle in the shooting competitions, and his colleague Mohammed Al-Qayed added silver in the 800-meter competitions. In wheelchairs, in addition to his bronze medal also in the 100 meters race for the same category.

The achievements of the People of Determination in 2021 did not stop at the three Olympic medals in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, but were accompanied by many other achievements, such as the UAE National Team for People of Determination winning the team gold in the World Shooting Championships, and Mohammed Al Habsi winning the bronze in the tournament that was held In the Italian city of Lonato in September 2021. The player of the UAE national team for shooting people of determination Abdullah Al-Ahbabi won the gold medal for the 50-meter rifle competition, sukoon / fire / lying position, men with physical disabilities of one hand, achieving a new Asian record in the World Cup for Paralympic Shooting, which was held in Al Ain In March 2021.

The Paralympic Youth Team succeeded in winning 12 Asian medals, 4 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze, at the Asian Paralympic Games in Bahrain in December 2021.

Shooting

Emirates Shooting continued its achievements during 2021, as our shooters were crowned with many medals, most notably Saif Bin Fetais, who was crowned with the silver medal in the “skeet” in the World Cup held in India in March 2021, and was also crowned with the gold skeet, in the Grand Prix championship in Morocco in February and with the gold of the same competition in the Arab championship hosted by Egypt last June.. While our star Sultan Saleh Mohamed Hassan won the gold medal, in the 10m rifle competitions at the Asian Championship that was held in Kazakhstan in September 2021.

The rest of our shooters continued to achieve achievements during this year in the Arab Championship in Egypt that was held in June, where Mohamed Kamel won the first place and the gold medal in the pistol shooting competitions, and the star of the team Fatima Mohamed achieved silver in the first achievement in the field of women’s shooting in the same tournament. .

The UAE junior team proved their worth and that they are following the same path, after winning first place in the pistol and air pressure competitions for juniors, in the same tournament, where Ibrahim Khalil won the gold medal in shooting with a rifle, and his colleague Sultan Saleh won second place and the silver medal.

Bicycles

In cycling, the Emirates team achieved a historic achievement by retaining the Tour de France title for the second time in a row in July 2021, after the Slovenian Tade Pogácár, the UAE team’s cyclist, managed to reach the finish line ahead of all competitors for the second year on the road. In succession, and before that, Bugachar had succeeded in winning the Emirates Tour title for the first time in February 2021.

At the level of the national team, the players starred in the Arab Championship competitions that were held in the Arab Republic of Egypt in November 2021, and won 44 colored medals and ranked third in the general ranking of the participating teams, in the competitions of people of determination, road, track and mountain bikes, distributed over 11 gold, 19 silver and 14 bronze medals. Including 21 medals for the women’s team.

Riding

Equestrian sports Kingdom of the Netherlands for a distance of 120 km last September.

ju jitsu

In jiu-jitsu, the team retained the title of the world championship held in the capital, Abu Dhabi, November 2021, by winning 53 colorful medals in the men’s and women’s competitions, 18 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze, and our hero Omar Al-Fadhli became the youngest player in the Middle East region “21 years”. He is promoted to the black belt while he is on the podium in the world championship held under the umbrella of the International Federation, and the team maintained its lead in Asia through the fifth edition that was held in Abu Dhabi in September.

The UAE women were a difficult number in the two events, as their achievements caught the attention of the world by winning 25 colored medals in the World Championships, divided into 9 gold, 8 silver, and 8 bronze, as well as 11 colored medals in the Asian Championship, two gold, two silver, and 7 bronze.

fencing

In the sport of fencing, the state clubs achieved a record achievement in the Arab Championship, which was held in the Al-Thiqa Club Hall for the Disabled in Sharjah in September 2021, for the general categories and youth under 20 years for men and women. The champions and champions of the state club teams won 50 colored medals, while the Sharjah Club was crowned A champion of Arab clubs in this tournament, and his players succeeded in obtaining 17 colored medals, including 5 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze.

The fencing of the country’s clubs also succeeded in winning 8 colored medals in the “MK International Fencing Championship” hosted by the UAE in December 2021, with one gold, one silver and 6 bronze medals.

karate

In karate, the UAE won 7 medals / gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze / in the Asian Championship for men, youth and juniors, which was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 2021, and among them was the first gold in the history of the UAE karate in the women’s singles category at the continental level for the player Sarah Al-Amri in the women’s 61 kg kumite singles competition.

judo

In judo, the UAE achieved 6 colored medals, 1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze, by participating in the Arab Judo Championships in Cairo September 2021, and the players of the Al Amal team and Fujairah Martial Arts Club won them in team competitions.

triathlon

In the sport of triathlon, our national team player Saud Al Zaabi achieved a global achievement for the UAE and won the rank of the World Duathlon Championship that was held in Spain in November 2021, and the Abu Dhabi Police team achieved the first places in the World Triathlon Championship organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the International Triathlon Federation in Abu Dhabi during the month of November as well.

boxing

In boxing, Hanan Al Zeyoudi achieved a historic achievement by winning the first Asian bronze medal in the history of the UAE boxing in the Asian Championship for men and women in Dubai during the month of May 2021. The UAE team also achieved a great achievement by winning 7 colored medals / two silver and 5 bronze / in the Asian Championship Youth and Junior Boxing, hosted by Dubai in August 2021.

swimming

In swimming, the UAE swim achieved a great achievement for the first time in the history of its participation in the Arab championships, after it won 17 colored medals, in the championship held in the Sports Center of Mohammed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi October 2021, with 6 gold and silver medals, and 5 bronze.

Yousef Al Matrooshi became the first Emirati swimmer to break the 50-second barrier in the 100-meter freestyle, with a number of 49.5 seconds, and the first Emirati swimmer to break the 1.50-minute barrier in the 200-meter freestyle, by achieving 1.49.7 minutes. The Emirati swimmer had previously achieved unprecedented records of 5 local records: 29.54 seconds in the 50 meters breaststroke, 51.49 seconds in the 100 meters freestyle, 51.49 seconds in the 100 meters freestyle, and 1.55.8 minutes in the 200 meters freestyle. , and 200 vertical meters .. as well as 3 Gulf numbers: 29.45 in the 50-meter chest, 51.49 in the 100-meter freestyle, and 1.53.84 minutes in the 200-meter freestyle.

Ice skating

In snow skiing, the UAE won the gold medal in the Asian Paralympic Alpine Ski Championship “Slalom Skiing Category”, approved by the International Federation by Theyab Al Muhairi, in the competitions organized by the Winter Sports Federation in November 2021. In the same tournament, the UAE champions won the men’s category gold by Abdullah Al Balushi, and the women’s category gold for the same competition by Hamda Al Suwaidi.

billiards and snooker

In billiards and snooker, the UAE won 6 colorful medals in the Arab Billiards and Snooker Championship that was held in Dubai, November 2021, consisting of two gold, two silver and two bronze. Before that, the team’s players had also won 7 different medals in the combined Gulf Billiards and Snooker Championship, organized by the Qatar Game Association in Doha, September 2021, and the medals varied between one gold, 4 silver and two bronze.

Bodybuilding

In bodybuilding, the UAE national team players won 6 colorful medals at the World Championships held in Barcelona in November 2021, with two gold, one silver and three bronze medals, which enabled them to reach the fifth place in the overall ranking of the championship.

rugby

In rugby, the team achieved a great achievement by winning the West Asian Cup titles for men and women in the tournament hosted by Aspire Stadiums in the Qatari capital, Doha, in October 2021.

Sail and kayaking

Our players won 6 bronze medals in the Arab Beach Rowing Championship hosted by Hamriyah Beach in Sharjah in November 2021.

speed boats

At the club level, the Abu Dhabi Marine Club riders achieved gold in the Formula 2 World Championship, silver and bronze in the Formula 1 World Championships, gold in the exhibition engines category in the World Aquabike Championship, and silver and bronze in the X-Cat World Championship.