Nasser Al-Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirates Space Agency has identified the types of tasks that the miniature satellite “Light-1” will work on, which is expected to be launched later this year, as part of the project that the agency is working on, in cooperation with Khalifa University and New York University Abu Dhabi, in addition to the National Authority for Space Sciences in the two seas.

In a report on the characteristics of the satellite, the agency stated that the moon aims to study a phenomenon called terrestrial gamma ray flashes associated with the appearance of lightning or thunderstorms, as it will collect data and analyze it, with the aim of forming a comprehensive study on the phenomena associated with lightning and storms, and providing the concerned authorities with environmental data that support The work of these bodies within their future plans and strategies.

The agency indicated that the moon “Light-1” is characterized as a miniature three-unit satellite, as its manufacturing period lasts about 18 months, and its scientific mission reaches 6 months, while the launch will take place in cooperation with the Japanese Space Agency.

The satellite project is one of a series of future mini-satellites projects, including the idea of ​​involving students in mini-satellite projects, through cooperation between universities. During the past year, the MuznSat satellite, which is the first satellite launched in cooperation between Two universities in the state.

The moon “Light-1” is expected to contribute to achieving 7 strategic objectives of the Emirates Space Program, including enhancing cooperation between students in projects, tasks and scientific research, and benefiting from the transfer and exchange of experiences between universities to promote innovations and projects, in addition to preparing a new generation of innovators and able researchers. To work in future space projects, and to attract students to enroll in scientific majors related to the space sector, in addition to providing reliable scientific studies of interest to environmental agencies. The goals achieved by the satellite also include strengthening the Arab role of the UAE space program through partnership with the Bahrain Space Authority, which would achieve the mission of the national space sector to expand its benefits to include the countries of the region, in addition to strengthening international partnerships through cooperation with the Japanese Space Agency, to allow Launching larger future missions during the coming period.