The UAE Space Agency organized the “Space Leaders Climate Summit”, the first summit of its kind, during the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted by the UAE, with the participation of more than 20 space agencies from around the world.

During the Space Leaders Climate Summit, the agency brought together global leaders in the areas of climate policy and space exploration under one roof, with the aim of confronting climate challenges. Discussions focused in particular on climate programs and innovative initiatives that accelerate reaching the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Celsius.

Collective commitment

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, said: “The challenges of climate change require innovative and integrated solutions. Through international cooperation at the Space Leaders Climate Summit, we seek to harness the power of space technology to enhance adaptation efforts and limit global climate change with the aim of achieving a climate-resilient world, including monitoring and rapid response to rising sea levels, extreme weather events, greenhouse gas emissions, and other challenges that… We face it on planet Earth.”

She continued: “This summit reinforces the collective commitment towards understanding the important role that space can play in monitoring our climate change, and preserving it for future generations by sharing data, and providing scientific information provided only by satellite data, which helps society take the necessary measures to mitigate climate change.” The climate on our planet.

An exceptional event

For his part, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, said, “The Space Leaders Climate Summit represents an exceptional event that confirms the vital role of the space sector in confronting climate challenges and finding innovative solutions to support sustainability.”

He added, “This summit not only represents a platform for exchanging ideas and experiences, but is also considered a turning point in how we interact and respond to climate change,” noting that “the summit represents an important step towards achieving more effective and advanced international cooperation in using space technology to protect the environment and secure the future.” More sustainable for future generations.”

An elite group of decision makers

The summit witnessed the participation of a group of senior officials and decision-makers at the international level, including: the Director of the US Space Agency (NASA), Senator Bill Nelson, the head of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Dr. Hiroshi Yamakawa, and the head of the Korea Space Research Institute, Dr. Lee Sang. Riol, the Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, the CEO of the Bahrain National Space Science Authority, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Asiri, the President of the European Space Agency, Joseph Aschbacher, and the CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, Dr. Muhammad Al-Tamimi, along with many of the space agency and institutions. Specialized in the space sector. The summit touched on the importance of strengthening cooperation between developed and emerging countries in the field of space, stressing the need to support countries most vulnerable to climate damage by sharing data and knowledge to achieve tangible progress in the field of climate, in addition to working to expand the scope of climate research by allocating resources and funding for research initiatives. Relevant, and establishing new climate monitoring programs, in addition to enhancing sustainable space operations to reduce environmental impact.

The summit also highlighted the necessity of working to raise awareness about climate change, the role of space technologies, technological solutions, and entrepreneurship in the space sector and confronting climate change, in addition to encouraging private investment and innovation in this field, exploring available opportunities to finance space and climate programs, and securing the necessary financial support. for these initiatives.

Serious commitments

The “Space Leaders Climate Summit” concluded its work with serious pledges to the participating space agencies to work to accelerate climate action by financing climate programs, enhancing climate-related research, and other measures to fulfill the commitments recognized in the Paris Agreement in 2015, in a way that supports a collective commitment to support… Efforts made to combat climate change.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Space Agency is leading the organization of the first participation of the Space Pavilion in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), under the slogan “Space for Sustainability,” based on its pioneering role as an enabler of the space sector.

The Space Pavilion will host a series of presentations and more than 60 dialogue sessions focusing on the use of satellite data, space technology for sustainability, mitigation and adaptation to climate change, discussing the latest sustainable technologies and initiatives in the space sector, and financing climate programs in the field of space, in addition to discussing… Methane and greenhouse gases.

The UAE Space Agency will review many of its programmes, initiatives and projects in the space and sustainability sectors, in addition to announcing the operational phase of the space data complex, participating in sessions on space and climate, and displaying an atlas of losses and damages.

