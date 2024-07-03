The UAE Space Agency has confirmed that the UAE’s mission to explore the asteroid belt, scheduled to launch in 2028, is the first mission of its kind ever to study and collect data on “seven asteroids” in the main asteroid belt, relying on conducting a series of “close maneuvers.” It explained that the mission, which will extend for about 13 years, will end with a final flyby and then landing on the seventh asteroid, “Justicia,” which it described as “the final mystery of the journey.”

In detail, the UAE Space Agency announced the participation of the scientific team leader of the Emirates Asteroid Belt Mission, Hoor Al Mazmi, in the activities of the “9th Asteroid Day” global forum, which was organized by the Asteroid Foundation in Luxembourg, confirming that Al Mazmi presented during her participation in the forum a comprehensive overview of the latest developments in the Emirates Asteroid Belt Mission, which is concerned with studying seven asteroids in the main asteroid belt.

The agency stated, on its official social media accounts, that Al Mazmi also reviewed the details of the trip, and explained the role of strategic partners in its implementation, as she stressed that participating in this scientific forum was a good opportunity for the scientific team of the UAE mission to explore the asteroid belt to share its scientific objectives with the international scientific community, expressing her confidence that the mission will be a continuation of the current missions, and will contribute to confirming current observations and enhancing understanding of these asteroids, especially the asteroid “Justicia”, which she described as “the last mystery in the journey.”

“The UAE’s mission to explore the asteroid belt is the first mission of its kind ever to study seven asteroids in the main asteroid belt, with the aim of accelerating the development of the private space sector in the UAE, and national capabilities in the fields of innovation and advanced technological development. It will rely on conducting a series of close maneuvers to collect data, then culminate in a final flyby and landing on the seventh asteroid, Justicia,” she said.

According to the UAE Space Agency, the MBR Explorer will launch in March 2028, traveling a distance of five billion kilometers, and will include three maneuvers with the help of the gravitational force of the planets Venus, Earth and Mars to increase the speed of the spacecraft, and support a series of close flights to begin the first encounter with an asteroid in February 2030.

The MBR Explorer will collect and send back as much information as possible about the seven targeted asteroids. The mission will also measure the surface composition, geology, and internal density of several asteroids in the main asteroid belt, as well as measure temperatures and thermophysical properties on multiple asteroids to assess their surface evolution and history. The mission will face new levels of space challenges, from the harsh environment, to the flight duration and precision of navigation required by the flight program, to landing on the last asteroid, Justicia.

Initial design

Last February, the UAE Asteroid Belt Mission team completed the initial design review of the mission, which is a key step to ensure the success and safety of the space mission. The team stressed that the final stage of the mission design represents more than just a technical step, as it reflects the UAE’s strategic vision and continuous development, which supports the achievement of its scientific goals and enhances the country’s position as a pioneer in this sector, both Arab and regional.

5 goals

The UAE Space Agency reported that the UAE mission to explore the asteroid belt will work to achieve five strategic objectives, including “empowering the UAE private sector, training and developing Emirati cadres, expanding international partnerships, developing academic engineering and scientific programs, and transferring knowledge and expertise.” It noted that the most prominent scientific objectives of the mission are to understand the origins and evolution of water-rich asteroids, assess the potential resources of asteroids, and pave the way for exploiting asteroid resources in the future.

The agency stated that the UAE seeks, through implementing this mission, to design a unique mission that contributes to the advancement of basic sciences and the explanation of technology, as well as education through awareness programs, the sustainability of the UAE’s outer space exploration program, and also to enhance the contribution of Emirati engineers and scientists, develop the commercial sector for science and technology, and finally create sustainable scientific and technological initiatives.

. 13 years is the duration of the assignment.

The UAE’s first-ever mission to study 7 asteroids in the main asteroid belt.