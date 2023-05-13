The Emirates Space Agency participated in the UAE Climate Technology Forum, the first of its kind, on May 10 and 11 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, where it reviewed its most prominent projects and contributions in developing software and finding solutions to meet national and global sustainability challenges, as well as exchanging experiences and discussing Strategic partnerships with global, industrial and world-leading technology companies.

On the sidelines of participation in the forum, the agency announced the launch of the second phase of the “SAS” program for space applications to combat climate change, which includes three challenges, including: the “Air Quality” challenge to monitor and control air and achieve the required quality, and the “Infrastructure” challenge to enhance infrastructure monitoring. and operation and maintenance solutions, and the “loss and damage” challenge to rely on the use of satellite data to study the losses and damages caused by climate change, and through which entrepreneurs and researchers will receive advisory and financial support in order to develop space applications to meet the challenges of climate change. The Emirates Space Agency also signed a memorandum of understanding with ADNOC, to enhance cooperation in research and scientific studies related to satellite technology to serve the energy fields, and to launch joint projects.