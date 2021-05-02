Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency discussed the features of the agency’s new strategy aimed at stimulating the growth of the national space sector, in line with the vision of the wise leadership and its directions to build a space sector that contributes to the sustainable growth of the national economy, as it is one of the promising sectors of the future economy for the next fifty years.

The meeting, which was held remotely, was chaired by Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, in the presence of the members of the Council, namely: Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Youssef Hamad Al Shaibani, Khaled Abdullah Al Buainain Al Mazroui, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai and Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Jabri Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Masoud Muhammad Mahmoud, and Engineer Ali Ibrahim Al Nuaimi.

The Agency’s Board of Directors discussed the proposal for the vision, mission, and strategic objectives of the agency. The Board also discussed the operational model for the Emirates Space Agency, which will enhance its ability to play its role in serving institutions operating in the space field, whether from the government or private sector, and to ensure the empowerment of entrepreneurs. And small and medium enterprises, raising their competitiveness, and enhancing their role in the growth and prosperity of the national space sector.

The role of the Emirates Space Agency in stimulating the sector to continue growth by creating the necessary legislative and regulatory environment for its workers was also discussed.

Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri said: “The Emirates Space Agency will continue to build on what has been achieved in the national space sector during the past years, by empowering institutions and companies operating in this field, by providing the necessary legislative, regulatory and investment environment.”

Her Excellency added that the agency’s new strategy, which will be announced during the coming period, will translate the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership to build a distinct and sustainable Emirati space sector that contributes to the diversification and growth of the economy, strengthens Emirati competencies, and stimulates cooperation and partnerships between relevant institutions in the government, private and research sectors. And the academic, in addition to encouraging internal and external investment in the space industry, and attracting international space companies.