A delegation from the UAE Space Agency, headed by the Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Agency’s Board of Directors, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, participated in the 45th Conference of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR), held in Busan, Republic of Korea.

During the conference, the delegation reviewed the most important pioneering projects and achievements of the UAE in the field of space, and highlighted the tireless efforts made by the UAE Space Agency to enhance international cooperation and support innovation and development in advanced space research.

Al Falasi participated in a dialogue session held on the sidelines of the conference, in the presence of a group of global leaders in the field of space.

He explained that the national space economy witnessed exceptional growth after national companies contributed more than AED 10.9 billion to the economy, representing 40.7% of the economic output of the space sector.

He stressed that the UAE occupies advanced positions globally and regionally in investing in space technology, launching satellites and comprehensive space activity, which reflects its firm commitment to enhancing its space capabilities.

He added that the country seeks to enhance a cooperative environment between the public and private sectors, which contributes to attracting global talents and investments, and making the UAE a global center for innovation in the field of space.

He highlighted the 26-year journey of the National Space Programme, highlighting the remarkable achievements that embody the country’s ambitious vision. The launch began with the establishment of Thuraya in 1997, which revolutionised satellite communications, and culminated in the launch of the Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe) in 2020, which was a historic milestone reflecting the UAE’s commitment to excellence in space exploration.

He reviewed the UAE Astronaut Programme and the upcoming mission to explore the asteroid belt in 2028, stressing the country’s pioneering role in this field.

He pointed out the announcement of sending the first Emirati and Arab astronaut into the moon’s orbit, which reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to innovation and achieving new accomplishments in the field of space, and placing the UAE at the forefront of countries seeking to explore space and develop its sciences.

He stressed that the UAE has been able to achieve great accomplishments in facing environmental challenges, using space technology, through the “Space Data Complex” project, which constitutes an integrated digital platform that collects and provides space data to scientists, researchers, government and private institutions, start-up companies and members of society.