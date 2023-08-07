Emirates SkyCargo has launched its e-commerce delivery platform, Emirates Delivers, in Kuwait, providing fast, reliable and affordable international shipping for shoppers’ purchases from the United Kingdom and the United States.

Whether it is purchases from a large e-commerce retailer, an independent online store, international sales on events like Black Friday, or simply shopping from exclusive branded retail outlets, Emirates Delivers provides a seamless door-to-door solution. Competitive shipping rates to move e-commerce purchases from the UK and US to customers in just 3 to 5 working days.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates Senior Vice President of Cargo Department, expressed his hope to achieve the next step in the expansion strategy in e-commerce through expansion and provision of service in Kuwait, based on the success we have achieved in the United Arab Emirates and with the continued prosperity of the global e-commerce market, recent years have shown an increase Notable in markets that did not previously provide the same facilities and options, such as Kuwait and the Middle East in general.